National Farmers Day 2018

Friday, October 12 was National Farmers Day and as a dairy farmer myself right here in Newberry, I’d like to thank all of the people around this great country who work every day to put food on our table, grow fiber for our clothes and household goods, and timber for our homes and much more. Farmers make up less than two percent of our population, yet we’re still able to produce all that food to fill our grocery stores, your fridge, and even enough to send hungry folks around the world.

Thanks to hard work, innovation, and technology American farmers are growing more with less, using less land, less water, and fewer inputs like fertilizer or pesticides. Our environmental footprint has been shrinking for years. We’re producing more food that’s safer and more affordable than any time in history. I know that my family and I are thankful for all of the choices we have when we’re at the grocery store. We know the food will be high-quality and nutritious, thanks to the farmers who produced it.

On our farm we know the milk our cows make depends on the quality of feed we give them, and how we care for them. Thanks to the growing technology of today’s world farming is becoming more advanced and we are able to do more for our cows. One example is that our cows have “cow fitbits” that allow us to monitor their health 24 hours a day. They’re our livelihood, so we treat them with utmost respect and pamper them so they give us their best milk. We feed our own families that same milk, so we make sure it’s wholesome and nutritious and never contains antibiotics. There is really no greater nutritious beverage with nine vitamins and minerals in just one eight ounce glass of milk.

As a fourth generation farmer our six-year old is already working on the farm and learning how to care for cows along with his Dad, Grandfather, uncles, and cousins. Although the farm life consists of some long work days and hard labor it creates a family environment and work ethic that can’t be matched. Farm life also nurtures the call to stewardship of our animals. Our family has been truly blessed from God to be able to work together every day since 1949 and to enjoy growing relationships with each other.

These days more and more people are interested in where their food comes from, and I for one welcome that. We want folks like you to reach out to farmers like me, not some faceless person on the internet who may never have set foot on a farm. So, on this National Farmers Day, or every now and then when you’re walking through your local grocery store, thank the farmers who brought that food to you. And if you really want to know more about your food, take some time to meet a local farmer and find out what it takes to get that food to your table. You’ll be glad you did. So will we.