Letter to the Editor

It is with great gratitude and a humble heart that the family of the late Councilman John E. Caldwell express our deep appreciation to the citizens of Newberry County and the citizens of South Carolina for your numerous expressions of comfort, sympathy, and love extended to us during our times of bereavement.

Your outpouring of love, prayers, and support will continue to strengthen us and make us stronger as a family. May God continue to richly bless each of you and may your lives be touched with beauty and God’s grace.

Any memorials may be sent to: Alzheimer’s Association South Carolina Chapter – Cindy Alewine, President, Suite L 4124 Clemson Blvd. Anderson, SC 29621.

Sincerely,

Patricia Caldwell

Newberry