In order for peace to endure, it must have an authentic foundation. Sometimes our personal peace is built on faulty premises, often we rely on other people and other things to bring us peace.

This was the case for the rebellious people of Jeremiah’s day. Mired with greed, guile, and corruption, the priest and prophets promised an artificial peace. Jeremiah 6:14: “They have healed also the hurt of the daughter of my people slightly, saying, peace, peace; where there is no peace.”

There is no peace for the wicked and unbelieving person. There may be moments or seasons of peace. They are at war with God and strangers to real peace. Death holds nothing but punishment and agony for them for eternity. But God has laid the solid foundation for true peace through the Cross of His Son, Jesus Christ.

Jesus paved the way through His death for everlasting peace with the Father. The instant you place your trust in Christ for forgiveness of sin, you are reconciled to God.

Colossians 1:20-21: “And having made peace through the blood of the cross, by him to reconcile all things unto himself; by him, I say whether they be things in earth, or things in heaven. And you, that were sometime alienated and enemies in your mind by wicked works, yet now hath he reconciled.”

When we have peace with God, we can experience true peace.

Patsy Lambert is from Whitmire. Her columns appear weekly in The Newberry Observer.