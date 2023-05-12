Many times people are treated differently if they are wealthy. Often people are put in different groups according to their lifestyle. Sometimes people are treated badly if they don’t fit certain standards.

But it’s wonderful to know God loves each person as an individual. He didn’t send his only begotten son for a chosen few, but for everyone, that makes each one of us a unique person. Jesus came to Bethany to resurrect Lazarus. Mary and Martha had sent word to the Messiah about their brother: John 11:3, “Therefore his sisters sent unto him, saying, Lord, behold, whom thou lovest is sick. Lazarus was not just another among the multitudes to Christ. He was a man whom Christ loved as a friend. When Jesus came to Lazarus’ tomb, he was moved to tears.”

“Jesus wept. Then said the Jews, Behold how he loved him.” John 11:35-36.

Jesus loves us just as much as he loved Lazarus. He is concerned about our needs. He knows all about us and He cares for us.

Isaiah 49:16, “Behold I have graven thee upon the palms of my hands; thy walls are continually before me.”

Such love means the Father has a plan for each one of us. If we will give ourselves totally to Him. He will work in our lives and lead us to do His will.

God deals with us as individuals, our thoughts, words, and actions are important to Him. It’s wonderful to know that God cares for us.

Patsy Lambert is from Whitmire. Her columns appear weekly in The Newberry Observer.