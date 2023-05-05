Paul proved himself a prophet when he wrote: “Now the Spirit speaketh expressly, that in later times some shall depart from the faith, giving heed to seducing spirits, and doctrine of devils.” I Timothy 4:1.

And when he predicted, “that in the last days perilous times shall come. For men shall be lovers of their own selves, covetous, boasters, proud, blasphemers, disobedient to parents, unthankful, unholy, without natural affection, trucebreakers, false accusers, incontinent, fierce, despisers of those that are good. Traitors, heady, high minded, lovers of pleasure more than lovers of God. Having a form of godliness, but doing the power thereof: from such turn away.” 2 Timothy 3: 1-5.

You would think Paul was walking the streets of our towns today.

Abortions, robberies, rape, murders, child molestation and so many other things. The list could go on. Paul was right – difficult times have indeed come. We live in a bad world, but does that mean nothing is good?

Does it mean we have run out of things for which to be grateful? No, not a lot of times, no.

There are so many things we can enjoy. The beautiful flowers, a newborn baby’s cry of life, the food we have to eat, the time we spend with our family, the freedom we have to worship the Lord, the privilege of going to church, the joy of helping others. The list could also go on.

It’s easy to overlook the good things in a bad world.

Patsy Lambert is from Whitmire. Her columns appear weekly in The Newberry Observer.