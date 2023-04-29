It dawned on me recently that I have roughly been the executive director of the Newberry Museum for a full year. In that time, I have met many, many people who have welcomed me with open arms into the Newberry community and through the museum I have become involved in many groups and projects which are not only important for Newberrians, but also deeply meaningful to me as a historian. Through the museum, I am involved in projects commemorating the 250th anniversary of the American Revolution, a project memorializing Israel Brooks Jr., the first African American Highway Patrolman in South Carolina, the Rosenwald Schools, and every day I learn something new about our local history.

On top of those projects, every day at the museum I get to meet people and learn about their experiences, family histories, and I am constantly learning more from the many artifacts and histories contained within the museum collections. I have also gotten to be involved in several conservation projects. Perhaps the most memorable so far was the work the Museum did to preserve and restore a Civil War Remington conversion musket. The museum contracted with a conservationist in Mississippi and over several days the musket was successfully restored. Not only was the musket made ready for display and preservation, but I was actually allowed to sit in on every step of the process with the conservationist, and even assist in some of the work. The musket will soon be included in the expansion of our military exhibit.

Not only have I personally experienced an exciting year, but overall the Newberry Museum community has been busy. The museum put on two special exhibits in 2022, the “She Said…Yes!” exhibit of wedding fashion and the “Coming Home to Newberry” exhibit on Newberry College, and both were well received by locals and visitors to the county alike.

The museum recently put together an exhibit on the Masonic lodges of Newberry County and opened it in April. The Museum also experienced a tremendous growth in visitation and hit several milestones this past year. Since opening in 2019, the museum has welcomed 10,420 visitor. In 2022, the museum had 4,260 visitors, a 45% increase when compared to 2021, when the museum had a little over 2,900 visitors. We also saw its widest reach yet as far as visitors traveling to the museum. In 2022, the Newberry Museum served visitors from 42 states and 11 foreign countries, with U.S. visitors coming from such far-flung states as Oregon and New Hampshire, and international visitors from such nations as India, Peru, Australia and Iceland. Closer to home, the museum has seen visitors from all over South Carolina, and every community within Newberry County.

In the coming year, we will continue nurturing the museum’s appeal to visitors, both local and from afar. The museum staff and volunteers will be working hard to come up with new exhibits and programs.

The Newberry Museum could not do all that it does without the generous support of the Newberry County community and we invite everyone to visit us. The Museum is open Tuesday-Saturday from 10:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m. and admission is free. Keep an eye on our social media for upcoming exhibits and events and we look forward to seeing you here.

Steven Knapp is the executive director of the Newberry Museum.