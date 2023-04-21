Love is such an important part of our lives. When we let God’s love be expressed through us, we know that we are not saying or doing something for the return we may get from it.

With a loving attitude, we stir up good feelings with ourselves and others.

God’s love for us and within us reaches out through us.

Love lifts us up and gives us the help we need. When we share love it gives us strength and comfort.

“Let all your things be done with charity (love). I Corinthians 16:14.

I read this saying, Love isn’t love until you give it away. God is love and He proved it by dying on the cross for our sins.

We can have peace of mind, knowing that God’s love is with us at all times.

The more we put God’s loving truth into practice in our lives, the stronger our love is for others. God is love.

“Charity (love) suffereth long, and is kind; charity envieth not; charity vaunteth not itself, is not puffed up. Doth not behave itself unseemly, seeketh not her own, it is not easily provoked, thinketh no evil. I Corinthians 13:4,5.

Love never fails.

I Corinthians 13 gives a lot of understanding about love.

Patsy Lambert is from Whitmire. Her columns appear weekly in The Newberry Observer.