Keep Newberry County Beautiful, (KNCB), a division of Newberry Soil & Water Conservation District, is gearing up for the annual Great American Cleanup which started March 20, 2023, and goes thru June 21, 2023. This program was launched by Keep America Beautiful over 70 years ago to help promote a safe, clean environment and to educate our communities on recycling and the effects of litter.

KNCB was formed as an affiliate in 2014 and has hosted many litter pick up events. This year we’re challenging local businesses, neighborhoods, schools, clubs and individuals to be a part of the Great American Cleanup team. You can volunteer anytime during this window to collect litter from roadsides, parks, or your neighborhood. KNCB will even provide you with the tools and training to safely collect these items. You will report the amount you’ve collected to be included in the annual litter study. Wouldn’t it be great if we had no litter on the sides of the roadways?

At the Keep America Beautiful annual conference, I was not shocked to discover that most roadside waste is a diameter of four inches or less. The largest littered item is cigarette butts. Without a conventional place to drop your butt, most individuals toss it on the ground. Did you know that cigarette butts are recyclable? Technology is so advanced that butts are shredded and sanitized to remove contaminants, then tobacco, paper and cellulose are mixed with organic material to create compost. The filters are dried and turned into a powder that’s used to make plastic products like park benches and other furniture. Yes, that’s true!

KNCB’s new program is a Cigarette Butt Prevention Program. Within the next few months, KNCB will place cigarette butt collection containers around the county. We will randomly monitor the containers, emptying when necessary and shipping the collected items to a processing facility. Once we’ve reached a certain weight, (500 lbs of collect materials) we are eligible to obtain a new park bench.

We need volunteers to help with collection and monitoring. It’s a small effort with large benefits. First, clean sidewalks, parks, entrances to restaurants and businesses etc.

Second, no lingering ash smell.

Third, you feel great about taking care of your environment! Plus, it only takes a few minutes of your time, and a new park bench will be a welcome site in our community. I will need feedback from you, to let me know which area’s you think will benefit with a collection point? If you are a smoker, I will have a gift for you too. We provide a convenient pocket size recycling envelope for your butts to use when out and about. Once home, simple empty them in the proper waste container. Better yet, drop those butts in a collection spot.

If you would like to host your own litter event, please contact me for supplies. If you would like to volunteer for the study, please contact me. If you would like to be a part of a great group of people who are invested in doing great things, join Keep Newberry Beautiful, we meet once a month, the second Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. All are welcome! I can be reached at (803) 597-3160 with any questions.

Crista Lukoski is the district coordinator for the Newberry Soil and Water Conservation District, she can be reached at 803-597-3160 or newberrysoilandwater@gmail.com.