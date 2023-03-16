With a tip of the mug and a hearty “Erin go braugh,” many folks will celebrate St. Patrick’s Day this weekend, having held over the merry making from Thursday. While many people indulge on the 4th of July, Thanksgiving and throughout the winter holidays, St. Pat’s is the only holiday which emphasizes eating and drinking in excess. Can you think of another holiday that has its own drink? Think green beer. Not to discredit the spiked eggnog drinkers, but you’re a pretty small market, in comparison.

So, it’s certainly a time to enjoy yourself with friends and have some corned beef and maybe some cabbage. Even a little beer and whiskey drinking is OK if you do it in moderation. However, the thing to do is not to focus on the drinking and eating, but instead celebrate with the color and culture of Ireland.

Did you know that the wearing of green and shamrocks originated from soldiers in Ireland who wanted to bring attention to themselves? Did you know that the original color associated with St. Patrick was blue and not green?

While St. Patrick’s Day originally was celebrated as a religious holiday honoring St. Patrick, the patron saint of Ireland, today the day is celebrated in a variety of entertaining ways. More than a religious holiday, March 17 is now associated with anything Irish. For many cities in the U.S., which have significant Irish populations, commemorating the day is one way for Irish-Americans to celebrate their Irish culture and heritage. Celebrating St. Patrick’s Day doesn’t have to be about spending time in Irish pubs and drinking green beer. The day has come to be celebrated with all kinds of special activities.

So think of the holiday as a time to learn a little more about the culture of Ireland and the life of St. Patrick and not a time for overeating and getting drunk.

Here are a few tips on how to celebrate an alcohol free St. Patrick’s Day from Amber Keefer, who has more than 25 years’ experience working in the fields of human services and health care administration and is a contributing author to eHow.com.

• Wear green clothing on the holiday. You don’t have to go overboard if you don’t want. Choose an all-green sweater or T-shirt, or a polo shirt with green stripes. If you aren’t into wearing green, sport a shamrock pin to show your support of the day.

• Dress up your attire with St. Patrick’s Day buttons and pins, or lavish green jewelry. Let other people know that you are Irish, or at least Irish for the day. Dust on green face glitter for added green sparkle. Go all the way and dye your hair green if you really want to stand out in a crowd. o Take the family to a St. Patrick’s Day parade. Some of the larger cities nationwide sponsor huge parades in celebration of the day. Marching bands, police, firefighters, members of civic organizations and military regiments typically participate in these festive, holiday parades. Even many smaller communities sponsor parades, walks, runs, fireworks, Irish folk music festivals, Irish step dancing programs, and other cultural events on St. Patrick’s Day.

• Start a tradition of your own and prepare an Irish meal for dinner on St. Patrick’s Day. Dish up some Irish potato soup with traditional Irish soda bread. Prepare Irish lamb stew, roasted leg of lamb or shepherd’s pie made with lamb as other recipe options. Even though lamb and potatoes are the two most common food staples in Irish cuisine, go ahead and cook corned beef and cabbage. Simmer the beef for at least three hours before adding the cabbage, potatoes and carrots. Serve with horseradish sauce on the side.

• Invite over some friends to watch videos. An old movie classic like “The Quiet Man” (1952), starring John Wayne and Maureen O’Hara is a good pick for St. Patrick’s Day. More recent film favorites like “My Left Foot” (1989), “The Field” (1990), and “Inside I’m Dancing” (2004) are other Irish movie classics, which make for great entertainment. Serve a sweet treat like Irish potato cake that has walnuts, raisins, and spices (nutmeg, cinnamon, and cloves) added to the recipe.

If you decide your St. Patty’s celebration isn’t complete without a little potation or two, keep these tips in mind:

– Sip a drink slowly to make it last.

– Try wine spritzers to decrease the amount of wine in the drink.

– Drink alcohol with a snack or meal to slow the alcohol absorption by your body.

– Do not drive or plan to drive for several hours after you drink alcohol. If you must travel, use a designated driver/taxi service.

– Remember that a five-oz. glass of wine, one and half ounces of 80 proof liquor and a 12-oz. beer contain about the same amount of alcohol.

– And they didn’t take the alcohol out to put the green in!

So, may the sun smile warm upon your face and may you have a safe and fun St. Patty’s!

Hugh Gray is the executive director at Westview Behavioral Health Services and can be reached at 803-276-5690.