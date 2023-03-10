Jesus had fed 5,000 with loaves and fishes. This miracle was still on the people’s mind. But Jesus tells them He has something better.

He is himself the bread of life. If we come to Him we will never hunger, and we will never thirst again.

The crowd is confused. What is He talking about? But Jesus tells them, he who believes in Me will have an everlasting life. The bread that I shall give is My flesh.

“And Jesus said unto them, I am the bread of life: he that cometh to me shall never hunger; and he that believeth on me shall never thirst.” John 6:35.

His promise is that he can fill us, nurture us, and satisfy us. With food like this we can live forever.

Faith in Jesus, helps us know that we can depend on Him and His promises.

Patsy Lambert is from Whitmire. Her columns appear weekly in The Newberry Observer.