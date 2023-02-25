If we can prevent our young people from ever starting a tobacco habit, we will see a tremendous reduction in the number of adults who are hooked in the future.

The vast majority of current adult smokers began smoking before the age of 20. Ninety percent of adult smokers in Newberry stated they started as a teen. The decision to smoke or chew tobacco is almost always made during the teen years, and more than half of these teens will be addicted as adults, even if they started smoking with the intention of quitting in a few years.

Compelling new research shows evidence that teenage smokers may face more long-term damage to their health by taking up smoking before the age of 18. Even after they quit, their youthful smoking habit can cause irreparable genetic changes in their lungs, thereby increasing their risk of lung cancer in later years.

The U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services issued a statement saying that every day “nearly 3,000 young people across our country will begin smoking regularly. Of these 3,000 young people, 1,000 will lose that gamble to the diseases caused by smoking. The net effect of this is that among children living in America today, five million will die an early, preventable death because of a decision made as a child.” The earlier an individual starts smoking, the greater the lifetime risk of smoking-related diseases and death.

The first use of tobacco is hard to resist, especially considering the ease of availability and the slick marketing and advertising campaigns used by tobacco companies. For instance, according to a county needs assessment conducted by Westview in 2020, more than 25% of seventh graders in Newberry County say it’s easy to get tobacco products. Of 11th graders, almost 60% say tobacco products are easily available. Vaping isn’t much better. Nicotine is the primary agent in regular cigarettes and e-cigarettes, and it is highly addictive. It causes you to crave a smoke and suffer withdrawal symptoms if you ignore the craving. Nicotine is a toxic substance. It raises your blood pressure and spikes your adrenaline, which increases your heart rate and the likelihood of having a heart attack. Many unknowns still exist about vaping, including what chemicals make up the vapor and how they affect physical health over the long term.

“People need to understand that e-cigarettes are potentially dangerous to your health,” says Dr. Michael Blaha of Johns Hopkins. “Emerging data suggests links to chronic lung disease and asthma, as well as associations between dual use of e-cigarettes and smoking with cardiovascular disease. You’re exposing yourself to all kinds of chemicals that we don’t yet understand and that are probably not safe.”

The addictive-nature of nicotine plus the flavoring and packaging of ecigarettes are a dangerous combination for youth. One strategy, Westview undertakes is to reduce youth access to tobacco at the point of sale. The primary effort of this strategy is called the Synar Youth Access to Tobacco Study, named for Congressman Mike Synar, who spearheaded the federal legislation mandating the study. During the “Synar” study, which goes on this month, volunteer youth visit various tobacco outlets in Newberry County and attempt to purchase cigarettes. Educational programming is made available to outlets whose staff sells to the underage buyers.

As well, parents can do much toward preventing the use of tobacco by young people, but first they need to understand that all young people are at risk of using tobacco products, no matter what their family background or income level.

Children model their lives after the people they value. Thus, the most important thing parents and other adults can do is set a good example. The best practice is not to smoke at all. At the least, avoid using tobacco products in their presence, and don’t involve them in your smoking by asking them to bring you a cigarette or hand you a lighter or ashtray.

Give your children accurate information about the consequences of tobacco use and smoking. Put it in terms they can relate to — usually in reference to their lifestyle and friendships, such as having bad breath, smelly clothes, stained teeth and the possibility of losing privileges. Remind them about the laws governing tobacco sales to minors and help them be strong so they can withstand peer pressure. Encourage them to take part in youth-oriented prevention programs.

If you or someone you love would like help with tobacco secession, please call us at 803-276-5690. Together we can overcome addiction!

Hugh Gray is the executive director at Westview Behavioral Health Services and can be reached at 803-276-5690.