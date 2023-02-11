Possibility! That’s what the Newberry County Young Professionals believe is in store for 2023. Our organization is starting the year with a new board and big ideas about how to engage the professionals aged 21-39 in our community. What can you expect to see from us this year?

We’re planning monthly socials, opportunities to mentor local students, continuing our H.U.G.S. and Free Little Pantry give-back programs, and more. Last December, we cut the ribbon and introduced our second Free Little Pantry to the community. The pantry can be found in Dr. Grant Park in the Vincent Street neighborhood (1719 Vincent Street). Our original pantry is still serving the Mollohon community well at 1609 Milligan Street (in front of Summer Memorial Lutheran Church, across from Mollohon Park). In 2023, we anticipate breaking ground on a third pantry to serve our citizens. Everyone in Newberry is welcome to “take what you need, leave what you can” from these pantries. The next time you’re out, consider donating non-perishable items to the pantry, especially hygiene products as these items are often the most needed.

While we continue to craft the perfect 2023 calendar for our members, we are excited to invite the young professional community of Newberry County to our first ever Trivia Night! Save the date for Thursday, March 2 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. for a fun night of Kahoot style trivia at Genesis. The event, sponsored and co-hosted by Thrivent, will feature pop trivia questions, prizes for the winners and enthusiastic players, as well as your Genesis drink of choice (while supplies last). You are also welcome to bring an item (or several) to donate to the free little pantries.

Other events during the year will include dinners out, a mentorship social with Newberry College, our annual Disc Golf Tournament, and others! Wanting to keep in touch with us? Let us know you’re interested in supporting or getting involved with the Newberry County Young Professionals by emailing newberrycountyyp@gmail.com or reaching out to any of our 2023 board members. You can also follow us on social media @newberryp via Facebook, Instagram, and coming soon, LinkedIn! Links to our membership form can be found on our social media sites, and webpage within the Newberry County Chamber’s website: www.newberrycountychamber.com/newberry-county-young-professionals.

Finally, a shout out to our 2023 Newberry County Young Professionals Board of Directors. I am excited to be serving as president with Sarah Sprott as vice president, and Sarah Nichols as secretary/treasurer, and Samantha Snyder, Jared Wicker and Matthew Hamilton as board members. Please reach out at any time! We can’t wait to plug more of our under 40 Newberry community in with all the great ways you can live, work, and play in Newberry!

About Newberry County Young Professionals: The purpose of Newberry County Young Professionals is to promote an environment that attracts and retains young professionals to Newberry County with the goal of making Newberry a more enjoyable and vibrant place to live, work, and play while developing future leaders.

Mary Alex Kopp is the current president of the Newberry County Young Professionals. She has been involved with the organization since its inception in 2015. She has served on committees related to event planning and was involved with creating the Newberry 4 under 40 award program. Mary Alex is a Newberry native, and works as Director of Public Relations and Special Events for a disability rights non-profit that serves the state, Able South Carolina.