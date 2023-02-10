This is a promise about the power of God. He can do more than we ask or even think. God’s promises are true and we can depend on Him to do what He says He will do. We can depend on Him to always be with us. In the good times and the bad times.

In fact, he can do exceedingly abundantly more. This is for His glory and for our good. Sometimes that’s hard to understand. It is God’s energy that touches our weakness.

His power works in us and brings glory to Christ. We have no need beyond His power. We have no sadness, no sickness, and no shame beyond His reach or outside His mercy. He is the One who is able. And He is the One who is working in our lives.

Whatever we need, He is able to do it.

“Now unto him that is able to do exceeding abundantly above all that we ask or think, according to the power that worketh in us, Unto him be glory in the church by Christ Jesus throughout all ages, world without end. Amen.

Our faith in God helps us to know that He has all power and His promises are true.

Patsy Lambert is from Whitmire. Her columns appear weekly in The Newberry Observer.