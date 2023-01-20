The Bible is filled with examples of men and women facing different circumstances that serve to promote not destroy God’s peace. Paul is one of the most encouraging apostles in the New Testament. The book of Philippians, written by Paul, has much to say about the peace of God.

Many of Paul’s letters were written from inside a Roman prison. He understood a life-changing principle that can make peace possible in any environment. He knew that every occasion was an opportunity to advance the Gospel. Even though Paul was bound with chains, rather than becoming discouraged, he actually saw his problems as a way for the Gospel to spread.

Philippians 1:12: “But I would ye should understand, brethren, that the things which happened unto me have fallen out rather unto the Gospel.”

Can we say that our circumstances are helping pave the way for Christ to live through us and make Himself known to others in the process? We should thank God for the many chances we have to advance the good news in our lives and the lives of others. We should keep our minds and hearts on the Lord, and realize the tough times we go through are for our good.

Romans 8:28: “And we know that all things work together for good to them that love God, to them are the called according to His purpose.”

