It takes hard work — and practice — to develop healthy habits. After all, we can’t run a marathon without training or shed pounds without modifying our diet. The same applies to how we manage our finances.

One of the most important steps we can take to develop a healthy relationship with money involves making budgeting a regular practice. While it may seem like a burden, it’s one of the most helpful financial tools at your disposal. In addition to giving you a holistic view of your finances, it can guide you in making conscientious decisions about saving, spending and giving, all in a way that aligns with your values and beliefs.

If you’re new to budgeting, below are a few steps to keep in mind. These will help make it a sustainable habit that you easily can repeat:

• Track and analyze your spending: First, it’s important to have a clear picture of where your finances stand, so spend time tracking your money and find your baseline. Figure out how much money is coming in and how much is going out. Depending on the complexity of your finances, you may want to consider using an online tool to help you categorize and itemize your spending.

• Spend less than you make: If you’re spending more than you’re bringing in, review your budget and find ways to scale back. Perhaps you can limit buying coffee to a few times a week or cancel a video subscription that you haven’t used in a while. It may seem like a small amount, but it adds up over time, and that money can be put to good use elsewhere.

• Pay down high-interest debt: As you budget, prioritize paying down any debt with high-interest. Consider paying more than just the minimum to chip away at the debt more efficiently. Depending on the type of debt, you may be able to consolidate to help lower the overall interest rate, allowing you to pay off your debt faster.

• Build up your savings and automate: It’s important to prepare for the unexpected, so build an emergency savings fund that can be tapped in the event of a crisis, like if you’re suddenly laid off or your spouse needs a medical procedure. To make it easier, automate this process by scheduling regular transfers from your checking to savings account.

• Think about your short- and long-term goals: As you refine your budget and uncover more savings, consider the ways in which you can use that money to achieve important short- and long-term financial goals, including paying off debts and preparing for the future.

• Protect your income: You work hard for the money you earn. What would happen to your family if the unexpected were to happen to you? You’d want to make sure your loved ones are provided for and your legacy is well protected.

• Budgeting should give you a good idea of your income month-to-month. Once you have this information, you can start to explore the insurance solutions that might be right for you. A financial professional can help educate you on the options that may be most suitable for your life stage.

• Give back to the causes and organizations you’re passionate about: Giving to others is a way to bring greater meaning and joy to your life, so don’t forget to include generosity as part of your budget. Did you know there are ways to give back that also can boost your bottom line? For example, if you meet the proper age requirements, you can direct a certain amount from your IRA to charity with a Qualified Charitable Distribution (QCD) and the distribution counts toward your Required Minimum Distribution (RMD) for the year. Or, you can boost charitable giving through mutual funds. If one of your mutual funds has done well and appreciated in value, you can gift some of that money to charity and get a tax deduction for doing so.

As you work on your budget, you may want to meet with a financial professional who can work with you to develop a holistic financial strategy with clear and actionable steps to achieve your goals.

Remember, don’t take all the hard work you’ve put in for granted. Take time to celebrate your financial achievements — no matter how big or small. Remember, they are possible because of your diligent approach to managing money.

