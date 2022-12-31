During December, we eat too much, stress too much, and probably don’t move enough…and then we make New Year’s resolutions to “get healthy,” which we rarely do.

Sometimes we just need some motivation, and what better motivation than having some fancy name for what we’re doing. Ever hear of “ecopsychology?” Me either — sounds made up, but as I started reading an article in YaleEnvironment360 (yes, someone sent it to me) I discovered that scientists are now confirming what I have always known, the woods are good for you. I guess I’m just ahead of my time!

In fact, the science has come so far that they now claim to know exactly how much time you need to spend in nature — or in “green spaces” to be more precise — to get beneficial results: 120 minutes per week. Less than that apparently doesn’t do much for you, although I would surmise that any time spent outdoors is good for you. In two hours, you can hike about four miles on the Palmetto Trail, which means you can spend a lovely afternoon in Lynches Woods, hike a portion of the Peak to Prosperity or Enoree section, or head up to the Blackstock Battlefield Passage and add some history to your nature time. You can also hike the downtown portion of the Newberry Passage, although that doesn’t exactly count as “green space.”

You have also probably already heard about “forest bathing”— a term the Japanese originated for walking in the woods. They’ve found a number of benefits to both physical and mental health, but one that surprised me was an increase in natural killer or NK cells in the immune system. (Bet you’d never guess you have super hero cells called “natural killers” in your body! I know — it sounds sort of like a reality series on Netflix, but I looked it up and NK cells are real.) Scientists think aerosols from the forest are responsible for the increase in NK cells. I think an increase in something that benefits the immune system couldn’t hurt, particularly during the winter, when flu, COVID and other crud spikes. Of course, Japan also has the Suicide Forest, but let’s focus on the positive.

So we now have “forest bathing” and “ecopsychology,” but there is another demon lurking in the darkness. This one’s called “nature-deficit disorder.” (I am not making this up!)

In 2005, a guy named Richard Louv wrote a book titled “Last Child in the Woods: Saving our Children From Nature-Deficit Disorder.” He was the first to use the term, which addresses the concern about what happens when children lose touch with nature. Since his book came out, there has been an explosion in studies about this and they all point in one direction, nature is not only nice to have, but it’s a must-have for physical health and cognitive functioning for all ages. (On my authority, you may now call your bosses and tell them that to be sure your brain is functioning properly you will need to spend a day in the woods to prevent nature deficit disorder, and you will be out of touch.)

As a result of this newly discovered disorder, a “Leave No Child Inside” movement picked up steam across the country. The effort focuses on encouraging parents to get their kids outside.

One website notes that: “Children benefit from access to the outdoors in many ways. Studies show that when children spend time outdoors, feelings of anxiety and depression decrease, concentration and performance at school improves, and they gain an early appreciation and love of nature. The exercise that comes with outdoor play and recreation improves weight loss, lowers high blood pressure and contribute to an overall improvement in physical health and fitness. Young people who spend time in nature are also more likely to be strong advocates for the environment as adults.”

I might add that that these are desirable benefits for adults as well.

Researchers estimate that by 2050, two thirds of humanity is projected to live in cities. Here in South Carolina, we will probably be on the low side of that number, even in 2050. So let’s take advantage of our proximity to green spaces, healthy and safe walking trails and lots of trees to give our health a boost. Get out on the Palmetto Trail, visit Lynches Woods, or travel farther afield. Think about an overnight on the trail — the Peak to Prosperity passage has several primitive campsites along the way, and trailside camping is permitted along the Enoree Passage.

I hope to see you out on the trail, forest bathing, practicing some ecopsychology, and fighting nature deficit disorder with me. It’s a noble challenge.

Furman Miller can be reached at fmiller@palmettoconservation.org.