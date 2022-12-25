When the month of December gets here, we are thinking about buying gifts for family and friends. We are thinking about Christmas parties with family and friends. We will be thinking of what we will cook for Christmas dinner.

It’s important that we understand exactly what we are celebrating.

We may not know the day or time when Jesus was born, but December 25 is the day set aside to celebrate God’s gift to everyone.

The giving of gifts is to be directly related to God presenting us the gift of His Only Begotten Son Jesus. Instead of being burdened down with shopping, cooking and other things, let’s keep our heart and mind on the real meaning of Christmas.

God forbid if we get so caught up in the things of this world, that we don’t have room for Jesus in our everyday life.

And let’s always have room for Jesus.

Merry Christmas!

Patsy Lambert is from Whitmire. Her columns appear weekly in The Newberry Observer.