As the holiday season approaches, it’s important to take some time for yourself. “Gift” yourself some quiet time during the holidays.

Connie Bennett, of Psychology Today, offers a few steps to relieve holiday stress and to help you have a happy season.

1. Take calm-down breaks. Soon after you awake, close your eyes, take several deep breaths and meditate or just relax. Imagine yourself in a beautiful place, think of a happy memory or visualize yourself succeeding at a goal. In addition, whenever you get stressed out, anxious or feel overwhelmed during the day, take quick relaxation breaks of one to five minutes to calm yourself down. Conscious, slow breathing can help you when you’re feeling frustrated waiting in line at the supermarket, post office or drug store.

2. Put on berry-colored glasses. When people try to push their bad habits on you during this holiday season, tune into their motivations. For instance, before you get annoyed at Aunt Jane, who keeps urging you to try a piece of her apple pie, or your co-worker Frank, who keeps trying to fill your glass with booze, first take a deep breath. Then, step into their shoes and realize that Jane is just showing that she loves you, and Frank is merely trying to be convivial. Then graciously thank them for their misguided attention. Rather than view your situation with annoyance, be grateful instead.

3. Get moving. Perhaps one of the best ways to overcome stress during the holidays or any other time is to exercise regularly. Research shows that physical activity not boosts your fitness and energy levels but can also elevate your moods. In addition, exercise has been found to reduce anger, tension, fatigue and confusion. Despite the many demands on your time, this is not the season to stop exercising. Indeed, when regular exercisers are inactive, they begin to feel depressed and fatigued after just one week, according to a study at the Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences in Bethesda, Maryland. Exercise also can give you that much-acclaimed “runner’s high.” Indeed, research shows that rigorous physical activity of any kind pumps up production of endorphins, your body’s feel-good neurotransmitters.

4. Take polite portions of “comfort” foods and drinks. During the holidays, it’s easy to “fall off the wagon” and use — or over-use — alcohol, sugar and caffeine. It’s best to think before you treat your body like a trash can instead of a temple. The best way to stay true to the best you is to limit your consumption of such comfort or pleasure foods and drinks like apple pie, cookies, pasta and eggnog. When offered these and other “goodies,” try to take three to five “polite” bites and sips—and only after having a well-balanced meal with smart carbs (vegetables, fruits or whole grains), fats and protein. Be aware that if you’re a sugar addict, you must be especially vigilant when it comes to desserts and quickie carbs.

5. Share the tasks! You don’t have to do everything yourself. Share your “to do” lists with other. Spend time with friends and family while you’re sharing tasks like decorating, wrapping gifts, and preparing the holiday meal.

Dr. Neda Gould of Johns Hopkins School of Medicine adds a couple of ideas, as well.

First, Dr. Gould says to accept imperfection. “Before you start preparing, acknowledge that things may not go as planned. Imperfection is healthy and normal,” said Gould.

Secondly, she says make sure you don’t lose sight of what really counts. Keep in mind the reason for standing in the long checkout line or for the extra time it’s taking to cook that turkey or for navigating the assembly instructions for the bike Santa’s elves forgot to put together.

So take some time to make this season something to be cherished by those around you…and by you, yourself, as well.

Hugh Gray is the executive director at Westview Behavioral Health Services and can be reached at 803-276-5690.