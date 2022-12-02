Some things in life are tragic. A few things are strange. Many things are funny. Laughter is so important in our lives. I’m thankful that God has helped us to laugh through a lot of things we’ve all had to face.

Joy comes when we have peace, and the only real peace comes from God.

We can burden ourselves down with all kinds of things. We can put ourselves in bondage and there is no way we will have joy. God’s grace has purchased us from bondage. Christ has set us free. The Spirit of the Lord has provided liberty.

“A merry heart maketh a cheerful countenance: but by sorrow of the heart a spirit is broken. All the days of the afflicted are evil: but he that is of a merry heart hath a continual feast.” (Proverbs 15:13 & 15).

We all should search our hearts and be willing to repent. Then we can experience the joy of being a child of God.

“Be glad in the Lord, and rejoice, ye righteous: and shout for joy, all ye that are upright in heart.” (Psalm 32:11).

Patsy Lambert is from Whitmire. Her columns appear weekly in The Newberry Observer.