There is more sinful stuff being accepted and covered up than ever before. People who say they are Christians do all kinds of worldly things.

God’s word tells us we are in the world but we should not be a part of worldly things. He says for us to come out from the world and be a separate people.

When we separate ourselves from the world, we will be different. We can try to be a better person and try to straighten out our lives, and that will last for a little while. Before long, we’ll be back to our old selves. But when we truly accept Jesus, He’ll make the changes in our lives, if we give our all to Him.

It’s amazing how you’ll love the things you used to hate, and hate the things you used to love. When we accept Jesus as our Savior and proclaim to the world that we are a born again child of God, we will be different.

“Therefore if any man be in Christ, he is a new creature: old things are passed away; behold, all things are become new.” (2 Corinthians 5:17).

We should always remember we take the Lord with us everywhere we go. When someone tries to get us to be a part of things that will cause us to sin, how do we handle it? Do we stand up for Jesus and refuse to be a part of the worldly things or do we take part, thinking no one will find out about it? God knows everything.

“Ye are the light of the world. A city that it set on a hill cannot be hid.” (Matthew 5:14).

“If ye were of the world, the world would love his own: but because ye are not of the world, but I have chosen you out of the world, therefore the world hateth you.” (John 15:19).

“And be not conformed to this world: but be ye transformed by the renewing of y our mind, that ye may prove what is that good, and acceptable, and perfect, will of God.” (Romans 12:2).

When Jesus comes into your heart, you will be different.

Patsy Lambert is from Whitmire. Her columns appear weekly in The Newberry Observer.