In the midst of the recession in 2010, American Express created Small Business Saturday® on the Saturday after Thanksgiving to encourage people to “shop small” at locally owned, small businesses. Newberry County is home to many businesses that fall into this category, and we encourage everyone to do business with their favorite ones and to explore a few new ones.

You might not realize it, but every time you buy a cup of coffee from a locally owned coffee shop, buy a gift from a local artist, or make a purchase from a locally owned furniture store, you are shopping small and making a difference. For every dollar spent at a small business in the U.S., approximately 67 cents stays in the local community. (Estimate from data on businesses with under 100 employees, as reported in Amex-commissioned 2018 Small Business Economic Impact Study, amex.co/another-reason-shop-small.) When you Shop Small on Small Business Saturday, and throughout the year, it can add up to a big impact.

If you are in need of a service, a particular item, or a place to visit for a special occasion and are not sure where to turn, that is one of the reasons we are here; to be a resource for you to locate what you need, as locally as possible.

We encourage you to visit the locally owned shops and restaurants and explore the locally owned and operated service providers. You may find a new favorite among them. I know I have.

The Christmas season is upon us, at least in retail terms. Hopefully you have been able to take part in some of the open houses already hosted by local Newberry shops and will be able to take part in upcoming events in Prosperity and Newberry. Christmas lights and decorations have started to adorn the communities, and there will be four parades throughout the county. You can enjoy scheduled snow in Memorial Park in downtown Newberry and visit with Santa on select Fridays. You can hear live music, make free crafts with elves, and hear stories read by Mrs. Claus on the first three Fridays in December at the Chamber and Visitors Center from 5:00 until 8:00 p.m.

One of our annual events is the Christmas Tour of Homes. This year’s tour will be from 4:00 until 8:00 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 10. You can tour four private homes, a local church, and enjoy a wine and cheese reception at the Old Newberry Hotel. Tickets are $40 for this spectacular event and can be purchased online or in our office on the first floor of Community Hall at 1209 Caldwell Street in downtown Newberry.

There is so very much that you can experience throughout the county, and the holidays are no exception. If you need ideas on where to go and what to do, or how to fill any of your guest’s time, we can help you fill in the gaps. Our website also has a great deal of information for residents and visitors. Check it out at www.newberrycountychamber.com.

Michelle Long is executive director of the Newberry Chamber of Commerce. Contact her at michelle@newberrycounty.org.