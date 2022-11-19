Tis the season: the season of giving. Newberry County 4-H couldn’t offer the opportunities we do without what our donors, sponsors, and volunteers give: their time, their talents and their money. As the 4-H Agent here in Newberry, I wanted to give a very public and loud thank you to these folks who help us make the best better!

Our volunteers do anything from proof reading to leading clubs and much in between. A very special thank you goes to Paula and Stanley Mills, John Lindler, Karl Labbe and Jo Anne Hill for running our Newberry Eagles Shotgun Team, to Barry Heffner, Cindia Deith, Sandra and Christopher Byrne and Steve Dominick for running our Newberry Sharpshooters Air Rifle Club, to Allen Williams, Doug Haltiwanger and Carrie Haltiwanger for running our Newberry Shellshockers Shotgun Team, to Leann Roberts and Susan Fellers for running our Needleworks Club, and to all the teachers and administrators who seek out and help provide our in-school enrichment programs such as Virtual Field Trips, Embryology, Reading Makes Cents, and Quest 4-Health.

We recently started a virtual fundraising campaign to raise dollars to help us keep offering our programs at minimal fees for families. Our hope was that the community and businesses, rather than just parents of 4-Hers, would step up. And they have! A very big thank you to the James and Roberta Kinard family, Cecelia Hamilton, Longlane Farms, Jerry and Alicia Willingham, the Tyler and Brittany Hamilton family, the Stephen and Lauren Flynn family, Newberry High School Class of ’87, and Andy Lominick’s Repair Service. Your financial contributions will allow us to continue offering great programs for local youth.

In addition to these who have given time, talent, and dollars in formal ways, there are several more community members who simply drop by with donations of yarn or other club supplies, or businesses who don’t hesitate when asked for a few plants for a gardening project or cans of spray paint for a science experiment. 4-H couldn’t do it without any of you and we want to say thank you!

In a recent bout of curiosity, I surveyed my 4-H Agent peers, those that do the same thing I do but in a different South Carolina county. I am proud to report that 100% of 4-H agents who responded to my very informal survey report donating financially, while 88% of respondents volunteer their time and talents. I am proud to work with others who understand that volunteering is important, and that give of their time and dollars the same way we ask you to do.

If you’re interested in donating this giving season, visit www.Newberry4HSpsonsors.eventbrite.com. If you’d like real time updates, ask to be added to our email distribution list by email awillin@clemson.edu or follow us on Facebook (Newberry County 4-H). More information on the Newberry County 4-H program can be found on their website: www.clemson.edu/extension/newberry/4h.

Alana West is the Newberry County 4-H Agent, she can be reached at 803-276-1091.