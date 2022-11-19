From the earliest days that I remember, my curiosity was always focused on how to build stuff, and how to fix stuff that was broken.

By the time I was nine years old, I was trying to figure out which cathode-ray tube was bad and causing our nineteen-inch black and white TV screen to roll.

Rebuilding a carburetor on my one- and three-quarter horsepower, two-cycle, Clinton lawn mower engine was messy, but it sure was fun to put it back together, pull that rope, and hear that little engine purr.

Ask anyone who knows me — siblings, cousins, neighbors, wife, children, grandchildren, former employees, and they will all tell you that Joe White thinks he can build or fix anything that needs to be built or fixed.

So, as Newberry’s State House Representative in Columbia, I, first and foremost ask for your sincere prayers as I enter an arena unlike any that I’ve ever been involved in.

Let me say upfront, I believe our “Sweet Land of Liberty” is in serious trouble, but let me also assure you, I think that most of what’s broken can be fixed.

As we all know, even the most loved and fixable possession we have sometimes gets to the point that it cannot be repaired and must be discarded and replaced. That is not the case with our America the Beautiful.

I see three areas of the South Carolina state government that are not “hitting on all cylinders.” Those areas need a tune-up to best serve “We the People.”

1. Our crime/law enforcement/judicial system.

2. Our public education system.

3. Our highway/road upkeep and repair system.

You can count on me to ask each person, each agency, and each peer at the State House what can be done to improve those parts that we, as taxpayers expect to work properly. I will be open, forthright, and honest with you as I get answers or excuses.

What I need from you is your willingness to pray for me and your willingness to get involved when I need your voices to be heard in Columbia.

This I can promise, I will serve you 100% for the public good, and 0% for private gain.

Sincerely,

Joe White

Joe White is the representative-elect for S.C. House District 40.