There are a lot of reasons people do not vote. They do not know any of the candidates. There is only one candidate for the office. They do not have time. They do not know enough about the candidates. They do not believe their vote will make a difference. They know who is going to win so why vote. For some, these are reasons. For some, they are excuses.

But there is one good reason to vote. If democracy is going to be successful and thrive it needs the citizens to participate, to be involved, to be tolerant, to be willing to compromise, to understand the importance of their role in good governance. This takes work. This takes commitment. It takes a willingness to accept the responsibilities of citizenship. Perhaps the most important responsibility is voting.

We are blessed in our country to be able to vote without an escort to the ballot box, without the threat of a terrorist attack, without an armed escort to make sure we vote, and have candidates we were able to help select rather than be told who would run for office.

We now have an extended period of time during which we can vote. We have the option of not having to wait for one specific day on which we can vote. We can avoid long lines, vote at a more convenient time on a more convenient day. My grandmother once told me that decisions are made by those who show up. Grandmothers have a way of simplifying things. Want to make a difference – show up. Vote.

On November 8, the ballot includes more than candidates running for office. There are two constitutional amendments on the ballot as well. One addresses the General Reserve Fund and the other the Capital Reserve Fund. The General Reserve Fund is one of the elements used to determine the interest the state pays on loans. The higher the reserve fund, the lower the interest rate. The second increases the Capital Reserve Fund and says these funds must be first used to offset any mid-year budget adjustments. Neither of these amendments raise taxes. Rather, they require the state to set aside more funds to help offset the need to raise taxes

In addition, there is a referendum to continue Newberry County’s one-cent sales tax. This tax is used to fund capital improvements throughout the county. It includes projects for both the county and the municipalities. Some of the projects that will benefit from approval of this referendum include health care, recreation, library, and water and sewer projects. The advantage of using sales taxes to fund these improvements is that visitors help pay for these improvements which, in turn, encourage more visitors to Newberry.

Voting is like a muscle, the more you use it the stronger it becomes. Show up. Participate. Make a difference. Democracy depends on it.

Dennis Lambries is an associate professor of political science at Newberry College.