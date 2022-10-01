“Fostering saves lives” is a common saying in the community of people who rescue pets. If we truly understand the full implications of that effort, we will realize that fostering also saves communities, countries, and is finally our best hope for saving the earth. That, you say, would take a miracle. Fostering is a miracle that happens in tiny increments, wrought by one individual at a time.

Fostering requires that we care enough about other creatures, other lives, to invest our energy and intelligence and love in their wellbeing. Fostering draws from the best of human nature in times when the world has apparently gone mad. It seems a very little thing to take pity on a terrified and confused animal who is part of the refuse of our society. What difference can it make, we ask, in a world where people are dying of starvation, or polluted air and water, or from bullets and bombs and poisoned gas, dying to satisfy the blood lust and the greed of their fellow human beings?

We can make a difference. Fostering is a small thing, but it is a thing that we, all of us, have the power to accomplish. We cannot do anything about the refugee crisis or the slaughter of elephants, but what about the black dog in kennel #28, the one with the ragged ears and shining eyes? We must begin where we are.

The only way the Newberry County shelter, or any other shelter, can succeed in its humane mission is with the support of the community, not just financial support, but the hands-on, heart-driven support of individuals who want to help because they can. The shelter needs fosters to increase the time and space they can give animals waiting for adoption. Time and Space. Fostering improves the chances of adoption enormously. Fostering makes no-kill shelters and rescues possible.

Fostering makes it possible for all of us to enjoy dogs and cats, to save their lives, without making a lifetime commitment. Even a week of peace and quiet and kindness away from the noise and stress of the shelter is a gift to a needy animal. All of these animals have lost their homes through no fault of their own. They are shocked, fearful, and desperate. They are in no condition to impress a potential adopter.

Many kind people who would “love to foster” don’t do so because they cannot bear the pain of giving up an animal they have come to love. Many kind people do not visit the shelter because they cannot bear to see all those pleading eyes and know that a large number of those dogs and cats are in danger of being euthanized. Many kind people resist the inconvenience of acting on their own values. It is a sad business how often we fail.

Of all creatures, all living beings on Earth, human beings are the only ones that are imperfect and unfinished. Think of that. We are the ones who make all the problems, but we are also the ones with the solutions. That is yet another of those terrible truths.

You don’t have to be a dog-whisperer. Give yourself a break. Do not take a dog without a crate. That crate is going to be his refuge and guarantee your success. The crate is a tool. Learn the best way to use it. Call the Humane Society. Call your friends who have experience.

Choose the dog you think you can handle. Not too big. Not too strong. Stay away from puppies. They are the most difficult, and they have the best chance of being saved without your efforts. Pick an older dog. A senior dog is easier than most. You don’t have to be heroic. Any dog you take opens up the space for another dog. If you can handle an active toddler, you can succeed in fostering any dog.

You can choose to take the side of the angels. A terrible thing is happening in our country. We hear too often from people who are not ashamed of showing their worst selves. We are dumbfounded that children are killed in their schools on a regular basis. Too many people are talking about their rights and forgetting responsibilities. Oddly enough, one of the most telling symptoms of our societal disease is that thousands of people are dumping their loyal and loving dogs on back roads and in crowded shelters. If these people cannot succeed in a relationship with the most loving and forgiving creature on Earth, who is left for them to choose? And what will happen to their children?

Every wise speaker in the book of quotations warns us that we will be judged by the way we treat the poor, the helpless, the children, and the animals. Foster a dog, or a cat, or a horse or a child, and work to regain their trust. That may be the best choice we can make to safeguard our own futures.

Jay Booth is a retired university professor, a retired newspaper columnist, and the president of the Newberry County Humane Society.