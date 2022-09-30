The only way for believers to leave worry and fear behind is to truly put the Lord on the throne of your heart and realize that He is the all powerful King in control of everything.

We should give God His rightful place in our life and be ready to testify of what He has done for us. As God’s children, we should share the gospel with a humble spirit.

If we dwell on what God has done for us and study His precious word, then we will be more able to stand in difficult times.

“But sanctify the Lord God in your hearts: And be ready always to give an answer to every man that asketh you a reason of the hope that is in you with meekness and fear; Having a good conscience; that, wheras they speak evil of you, as of evildoers, they may be ashamed that falsely accuse your good conservation in Christ. For it is better, if the will of God be so, that ye suffer for well doing, than for evil doing.” 1 Peter 3:15-17.

Shortly after being saved, I was accused of something I hadn’t done. At that time, I didn’t know a lot of God’s Word, but I knew the verse about being falsely accused.

“Blessed are ye, when men shall revile you, and persecute you, and shall say all manner of evil against you falsely, for my sake.” Matthew 5:11.

With God’s help, I was able to show His love to the one that had accused me. I didn’t get mad, sure it hurt, but I learned that testifying for Jesus is not always a lot of words, it can be in the way we treat others. We don’t always testify with words, sometimes it’s our actions.

Patsy Lambert is from Whitmire. Her columns appear weekly in The Newberry Observer.