Oftentimes, individuals who experience mental health or a substance use disorder feel isolated and alone. Yet, every year, millions of Americans experience these conditions. It’s important that we offer support to individuals facing mental health and substance use disorders. In fact, we need to create environments and relationships that promote acceptance. Support from families is essential to recovery, so it’s important that family members have the tools to start conversations about prevention, treatment and recovery.

Too many people are still unaware that prevention works and that mental health and substance use disorders can be treated, just like other health problems. Having worked in the field for more than 20 years, I have witnessed the positive reality of recovery. Individuals who embrace recovery achieve improved mental and physical health and form stronger relationships with their neighbors, family members and peers.

We need to make more people feel as though recovery is possible. Mental health and substance use disorders affect people of all ethnicities, ages, genders, geographic regions and socioeconomic levels. They need to know that help is available. These individuals can get better, both physically and emotionally, with the support of a welcoming community. Families and communities can find hope and spread the message that recovery works by celebrating the annual Recovery Month.

Westview Behavioral Health Services is celebrating Recovery Month by holding a variety of educational and entertaining events to honor individuals and families who are in recovery. First, a commemoration ceremony was held to remember the names of those who have lost their lives to opioid use. We’ll end the month Sept. 28 at 5:00 on Westview’s campus with a Recovery Walk Celebration to support the recovery community.

Your attendance will demonstrate the support of the recovery community, including those who provide prevention, treatment, and recovery support services. I urge all community members to join the celebration and help stem the incidence of mental health and substance use disorders.

Offering support to those experiencing mental health and substance use disorders can make a huge difference. Together we can help others realize the promise of recovery and give families the right support to help their loved ones. Let people know that confidential help is available and all they have to do is call Westview at 803-276-5690 to get started.

Hugh Gray is the executive director at Westview Behavioral Health Services and can be reached at 803-276-5690.