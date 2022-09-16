Love is being kind to others. Love is overlooking another person’s faults.

Love is never forceful nor demanding. Love is polite and courteous to others, even to those who are ill-mannered. Love is being nice to the ones that aren’t nice to you.

Love thinks upon good things and does not delight in evil. It never fails. When we choose to love, we have chosen God’s way.

Sometimes it is not easy to love the ones that mistreat us, but God’s way will help us. If we are to reflect such love, we must mature in Christ and put away childish ways. God has made us a new creature, when we are born again, we will love.

1 Corinthians 13: 4-8: “Charity suffereth long, and is kind; charity envieth not, charity vaunteth not itself, is not puffed up. Doth not behave itself unseemly, seeketh not her own, is not easily provoked, thinketh no evil; rejoiceth not in iniquity, but rejoiceth in the truth; Beareth all things, believeth all things, hopeth all things, endureth all things.

“Charity never faileth, but whether there be prophecies, they shall fail; whether there be tongues, they shall cease; whether there be knowledge, it shall pass away.”

True love will last forever. When we have the love of God in our heart, we will want to share it.

Patsy Lambert is from Whitmire. Her columns appear weekly in The Newberry Observer.