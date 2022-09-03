Greetings everyone! It seems as if we’re almost back to normal. Traveling, summer camps, family reunions etc., oh what a relief it is! It is such a great feeling to gather with family and friends again. We must still be vigilant because COVID-19 is on the rise again. “The original omicron variant is gone now,” says Dr. Rupp. “Currently subvariants of omicron are circulating, including BA.4, BA.5, are both increasing in our community. Please, continue to follow CDC guidelines and include the necessary safety tips for yourself and those whom you come in contact with.”

It is still my pleasure as your councilwoman of two years to share with you the information, activities and events in District 5. We continue to have some celebrations and obligations met, promises filled, initiatives begun and, as always, progress to chart.

We have had a very hot summer so far. I encourage everyone to continue to be safe and aware of their surroundings. Each season brings changes, and we all have our favorite season. The City of Newberry is always planning and doing things that would be of interest to all of us. I encourage you to be aware of all the different events and activities that are going on in the City of Newberry by going to cityofnewberry.com.

The Juneteenth Celebration was awesome. On Saturday, June 18, residents, friends and visitors converged on downtown Newberry, with about 5,000 in attendance.

Special thanks to Robert Matheson and Councilman Carlton Kinard, along with the Newberry Opera House staff, for walking the big Juneteenth Canvas from storage to the main lobby in the Newberry Opera House. This big canvas display is seen in different places through Newberry during the year.

Special thanks to the City Manager Matt Dewitt, Mayor Foster Senn, County Administrator Christopher Inglese, Newberry Police Department, Newberry County Sheriff’s Department, South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, Newberry Fire Department, Newberry County EMS, Public Works Department, City Maintenance, Parks and Recreation staff, Mr. Scott Sawyer, Mrs. Bridget Carey, Juneteenth Committee members, those who donated artifacts and to all of our donors and volunteers, and anyone who did something to make our second Juneteenth a success. All of you are appreciated.

I am still attending meetings, ceremonial/city events, returning calls, answering emails/text messages, out in the neighborhood, helping those in need, and responding to your needs with immediacy. If you have any concerns or issues, please do not hesitate to contact me, and as always, my goal is to respond within 12-24 hours. I can be reached at 803-321-1000 or email me at jholmes@cityofnewberry.com.

I recently graduated from the James E. Clyburn Political Fellowship (Clyburn Fellowship) after five months of extensive classroom sessions and guest speakers. The Clyburn Fellowship offers leadership, policy and campaign training to young professionals living in South Carolina. Ultimately, this program shapes fellows on their way to becoming politicians, campaign managers, fundraising directors and consultants in local, county and state party operators. This also will allow me to continue to learn and grow as your elected councilwoman. I still strongly believe in the fact that, “he who does the work, does the learning.”

During the months of May-July, I continued to deliver food to those in need. If you or someone that you know need food, please contact me and I will do whatever I can to make sure that those residents are taken care of in a timely manner. The following food pantries are up and running: Living Hope Food Pantry located at 1830 Nance Street (directly in front of Newberry Elementary School) is open from 11-3 p.m. on Thursdays. The God’s Abundance for All People (GAAP) which is housed at O’Neal United Methodist Church, located 501 O’Neal Street, is open from 10-1 p.m. and is serving the community every Saturday. Also, the Clothes Closet at O’Neal Street United Methodist Church is opened every Saturday from 10-1 p.m. They also offer a free lunch between 11-1 p.m., every Saturday.

The Newberry Police Department also saw a need to help those in need of food in the community by participating in Greg’s Groceries Program. Law enforcement officers from all over the state gather at certain times to put together boxes. Some of those boxes are brought back to the Newberry Police Department to be given to people in need. Chief Kevin Goodman and his staff are extremely supportive of this initiative. Officer Mike Hawkins and I enjoy our time together passing out the boxes of food to residents. They are all so thankful just knowing that someone cares.

July 2022, I attended two conferences for the city, back-to-back. I was able to witness how other cities are doing great things to make a difference in their communities, as well as meeting and sharing ideas with many other councilmembers. I gained a lot of good information that will be very useful to me as a councilwoman. I attended many sessions including a Story Telling Session, that was led by a school teacher. This was an awesome session because we had to focus on three questions. 1. Who am I? 2. Who are you? 3. Who are we? The big question was, “Why don’t we let people tell their own story of their town”? Human Faces! Human Stories! All participants were reminded not to forget the people we talk about.

West End Home and Neighborhood Watch is awaiting the good news about potentially being awarded a grant. This grant is for eight planter boxes that will be the home of a variety of vegetables. If we are awarded this grant, we will have a community meeting to discuss our community planter boxes so stay tuned for the good news.

The West End Home and Neighborhood Watch continues to meet monthly at the Scout Hut located in Willow Brook Park at 714 Crosson Street, Newberry. If you have any interest in contributing ways that we can continue to do things that will be in the best interest of all the community members, we would like to invite you to join us every third Thursday of each month at 5:00 p.m.

If you have recently moved to District 5, you will need to change your voter’s registration address and, if you are not registered, you will need to register. You can register in person at the Voter’s Registration Office, next to Piedmont Technical College on Wilson Road, or you can go online to scytl.com.

The following are still my concerns and are things that are not being overlooked. Now that I know as much as I do, all of my concerns have certain stages/phases. I will continue to make sure that these concerns are constantly being discussed with continued hope of progress.

• Family restaurant

• More housing

• Grocery store

• Movie theater/bowling center

• Road conditions

• Gun violence

Upcoming events:

• Voter’s registration drive is ongoing.

• Newberry City Council Meetings are held the second Tuesday of each month at 7:00 p.m.

• Oktoberfest Downtown Newberry – Oct. 1 – downtown Newberry.

Jackie Holmes is the District 5 representative for Newberry City Council, she can be reached at jholmes@cityofnewberry.com.