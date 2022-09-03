Lessons, we should consider about ‘living life’ today, from Noah’s Ark.

• Don’t miss the boat.

• Plan ahead. It wasn’t raining when the ark was started.

• Stay fit. You may be called on.

• Don’t listen to critics saying, “can’t do it,” just do it.

• Build your future on high ground.

• For safety, travel in pairs.

• Speed isn’t always an advantage, the snails were on board with cheetahs.

• When you are stressed, float a while.

• Remember, the ark was built by amateurs: the Titanic by professionals.

• No matter the storm, you’re with God, “God does not give us (me) a spirit of fear, but love, power and a sound mind.”

(partial from mybible.com)

Interesting, different political statements over the years have been pushed for a decade or more, every 10 years we find are outlandish, or may be false.

The possible catastrophic calamities that were political statements:

• Oil gone in 10 years was pushed 1960s to 1970s.

• Mid 1980s to early 1990s, acid rain will destroy all crops in 10 years.

• Early 2000s, the ice caps will be gone in 10 years.

• Currently, one of them, men being women, woman being men and pronouns.

Results:

We realize the last few years, that the USA has the largest oil deposits in mid-west and Alaska, in the world.

Acid rain has not destroyed our crops in 10 years. I still get my food from the local store, fruit stand or farmer. This spring my wife and I drove to Missouri, finding farmers planting seeds across all the states we went through.

Ice caps are still there, per kin living in Alaska a few years ago, friends and kin in Washington state, California, Colorado. N.Y. City and Miami were to be under water, per experts. Ten years has long past.

Men being women, woman being men and pronouns.

Thomas Sowell, author, economist, senior fellow at a USA university, years back put a statement out, by Abraham Lincoln:

Abraham Lincoln once asked an audience: “How many legs a dog has if you count the tail as a leg. When they answered ‘five,’ Lincoln told them that the answer was four. The fact that you called the tail a leg did not make it a leg.”

Recently talking with with several folks, I asked what they thought of the statement of Lincoln, I found from ages six to around 60, nearly 30% said five legs.

We should protect our children-grandchildren and preserve ‘Critical Thinking’ from what is being pushed.

In a laughable conclusion: A woman was trying hard to get the ketchup out of the jar. During her struggle, the cell phone rang, so she asked her four year old daughter to answer the cell. ‘Mommy can’t come to the phone to talk right now, She’s hitting the bottle.

Till next time!

Louis W. Neiger, CLU, is retired from insurance and security planning, he lives in Newberry. He can be reached at lwneiger@juno.com.