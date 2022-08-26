Nothing is beyond God’s power. No situation or tragedy is beyond God’s ability to take care of it.

God will deliver us from evil as we trust Him with our life. He is greater than anything we may have to face. The outcome is certain. God will win, and because He wins, we will win also.

“And he said unto me, My grace is sufficient for thee: for my strength is made perfect in weakness. Most gladly therefore will I rather glory in my infirmities, that the power of Christ may rest upon me.”

“Therefore I take pleasure in infirmities, in reproaches, in necessities, in persecution, in distress for Christ’s sake: for when I am weak, then I am strong.” 2 Corinthians 12: 9-10.

When trouble comes, that’s the time to stay close to the Lord. Some people reject God and run from Him when hard times come their way. We should always remember God is our strength.

As Christians, we are not spared life’s troubles. We may experience the same trials and problems as those who don’t know Christ as their Saviour.

The difference is that we have God’s mercy to help us through the hard times.

Ephesians 3: 16-20: “That he would grant you, according to the riches of his glory, to be strengthened with might by His spirit in the inner man; That Christ may dwell in your hearts by faith; that ye; being rooted and grounded in love, may be able to comprehend with all saints what is breadth and length, and depth, and height; and to know the love of Christ, which passeth knowledge, that ye might be filled with all the fullness of God.

Now unto him that is able to do exceeding abundantly above all that we can ask or think: according to the power that worketh in us.”

Let’s draw nigh to God through the good times and the bad times. He is our strength and He is able to help us through all times.

Patsy Lambert is from Whitmire. Her columns appear weekly in The Newberry Observer.