God loves us so much, He left heaven and came to Earth. He was born in a manger, walked among men, preached and taught salvation. He took upon Himself the sin of the world. He was mistreated, beaten, and was hung on an old rugged cross so everyone could have salvation.

Still, people wouldn’t accept that plan of salvation, and it’s the same today.

Jesus was born, He died and arose, and He is coming back.

“That if thou shalt confess with thy mouth the Lord Jesus, and shall believe in thine heart that God hath raised him from the dead, thou shalt be saved.

“For with the heart man believeth unto righteousness; and with the mouth confession is made unto salvation.

“For the scripture saith, whosoever believeth on Him shall not be ashamed.

“For there is no difference between the Jew and the Greek; for the same Lord over all is rich unto all that call upon him.

“For whosoever shall call upon the name of the Lord shall be saved. How then shall they call on him in whom they have not believed? and how shall they believe in him of whom they have not heard? and how shall they hear without a preacher? And how shall they preach, except they be sent? as it is written, How beautiful are the feet of them that preach the Gospel of Peace, and bring glad tidings of good things.” Romans 10:9-15.

God loves us so much, He wants us to spend eternity with Him.

Patsy Lambert is from Whitmire. Her columns appear weekly in The Newberry Observer.