We grew up in a time when clothes drying was drying with natural air, giving the clothes that natural smell, saving electricity, and allowing our bodies that vitamin D (sunshine) just by hanging clothes on a clothes line.

It allowed us to talk to the neighbors and get some exercise, much of what medical folks are telling us is good. The conversations allowed the world’s troubles to be discussed and hearing other folks’ opinions. Enjoying every minute of it, except the work, hanging up clothes. Lol!

Most of our kids, 13 children, growing up were taught to cook, make homemade different kinds of bread, pastries and other fine treats, from scratch, give or sell to save money for extra incidentals they wanted.

What an opportunity for many families to start learning again and practice this wonderful art and other ways to save. I have found some families are pulling out their old recipe books.

My wife makes a wonderful meatloaf that most folks that try it, say is the best they have had. The sauce makes it the best. A big savings is her potato salad, whenever she makes it, folks want the recipe.

The opportunities are coming, parents/grandparents just start talking about family recipes, how to cook/bake from scratch. Encouraging to show how to cook and bake, money saving from scratch.

The reason I am writing the article is an e-mail that I received titled “Learn about Food Stamps,” SNAP. Yes, some people need it, but the opportunity and art of supporting oneself is being lost.

An African story I have read over the years is “How to catch wild boars.”

A village puts corn and leftovers for the boars to come eat, the food is free.

After a few days, they put up a one-sided wood fence. The boars continue to come daily as the villagers continue to put scraps and corn in the same area. Every few days, a second then a third wood fence side is put up and the boars continue to come for the food, along with a a couple other small boars, it is free food. They do not have to hunt.

Two weeks later, the boars are so happy, and don’t have to hunt, he/she do not have to look for any more food, as they get free food.

As the boars are gobbling down the free food, the fourth fence side goes up.

As the villagers approach the enclosed wild boars where………….?

The boars did not realize that the free food would eventually cost them their freedom.

We as Americans are born equal as far as our ability to work and make our lives what we want them to be.

We were never guaranteed equal outcomes, but equal opportunities.

Your life is what you make it.

We should be helping and encouraging the younger generations with great opportunities!

Till Next Time!

Louis W. Neiger, CLU, is retired from insurance and security planning, he lives in Newberry. He can be reached at lwneiger@juno.com.