Have you ever thought about how the words you speak affect other people? Do you know what kind of impact your speech can have on a person who desperately needs to hear an encouraging word?

When someone is trying to do something for the Lord, do we try to help them by giving words of encouragement or do we discourage them with hateful remarks we make?

“Pleasant words are as a honeycomb, sweet to the soul, and health to the bones,” Proverbs 16:24.

We can speak words to uplift others or words that will hurt and bring them down. It is important to be careful of the way we act and the words we speak. We should always ask ourselves, will others see Jesus in the things we say and do?

When a lost person is around us, can they see a difference in the words we speak and the way we treat others?

“Let no corrupt communication proceed out of your mouth, but that which is good to use of edifying, that it may minister grace to the hearers,” Ephesians 4:29. We should all work together for the cause of Christ, lifting each other up, not trying to tear each other down.

