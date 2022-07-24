You know how to tell your doctor where it hurts. You can tell your dentist about a toothache. So why can it be so hard to talk about finances with your financial professional?

Meeting with a financial professional can be stressful for some. Managing money can seem intimidating, confusing and it’s always very personal. While they’re easy to avoid, missing financial meetings can bring about similar issues as skipping a dentist or doctor visit.

Talking with a financial professional can help you evaluate if your strategy is still on track and make sure your family and finances are protected. Like going to the doctor or dentist, it is important you come prepared with the right questions. Thrivent suggests asking these questions when meeting with a financial professional.

1) Is my coverage adequate?

Ensuring proper protection against death, disability or injury is one of the most important things you can do for your family. Talk to your financial professional about cost concerns, protection options and how you can make sure that your family will be covered financially in the event of an untimely death or the onset of a disability. If you’ve had major life changes like the birth or adoption of a child, bought a house or got married, chances are your protection will need updating.

2) What are some creative ways we can refine my strategy to help maximize benefits?

This is an area where a financial professional can really support you. They can help you organize your financial strategy in a way that factors in things like taxes and market volatility, and they will know what changes are on the horizon that could affect you. They can also help you use staple financial products in unique ways. These are applications many individuals don’t know about but can offer different advantages that bolster your financial strategy.

3) How are my financial strategies aligning with my values?

Having a financial strategy that aligns your finances with your values is another important topic to bring up. If you have charitable causes you want to support or volunteer trips you want to take, make sure your financial professional knows about them and he/she can help you develop ways to bring your generosity to life.

4) Tell me about the strength and stability of your company or organization.

Insurance is only as strong as the ability of your financial institution to pay out claims when you need to claim a contract. Make sure to investigate the strength and stability of any company you’re working with to ensure it is financially sound enough to fulfill its obligations.

5) What should I do differently in the next year?

This seems like an easy question, but you would be amazed at how few people ask it. Your financial professional is often in a unique position to help you stay ahead of the curve when it comes to your future strategy needs. Making sure you’re diversified in the market and ensuring your future protection needs are met are two variables to consider. Yearly meetings with a financial professional can help you hone your financial strategies for the upcoming year and keep them.

Your time is valuable, and your financial future is even more valuable to you and your family. Make sure you’re maximizing both by meeting with a financial professional.

