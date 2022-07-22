Our life is full of surprises. Some are good, some amazing, some funny, some awful, and some tragic. Sometimes we may be lonely or sad and will receive a phone call or card from someone. That’s a wonderful surprise to know someone was thinking of you.

I read this story and would like to share it with you. A young man from a wealthy family was about to graduate from high school. It was a custom that the parents give their children a new car. The boy and his dad spent weeks visiting one dealership after another. They found the perfect car. The boy was certain it would be in the driveway on graduation night, but it wasn’t.

His dad handed him a small present, it was a Bible. The boy was so angry he threw the Bible down and stormed out of the house. He never saw his dad again. Several years later, his dad passed away. Following the funeral, he sat down one evening, going through his dad’s possessions that he was to inherit. Overwhelmed by grief, he brushed away the dust and opened it for the first time. When he did, a cashier’s check dated the day of his graduation fell into his lap, the exact amount of the car they had chosen together. When surprises come into our lives, we need to be reminded that God is in control and He does all things well.

When surprises come our way, we should be careful how we react to them.

Patsy Lambert is from Whitmire. Her columns appear weekly in The Newberry Observer.