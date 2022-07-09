The Newberry Young Professionals is a local organization for people who work or live in Newberry County. We strive to provide an atmosphere for people between the ages of 21-40 to network, socialize, and provide philanthropy to our Newberry community.

In an effort to beat the June heatwave, our most recent event was our “NYP Ice Cream Social” hosted at Laila’s Place on Main Street. Their delicious ice cream was a hit! They are a wonderful addition to downtown Newberry and we thank them for helping us to treat our friends and families.

Be sure to join us August 5 as NYP hosts “Drinks on the Bricks” as part of Newberry’s First Friday events. Enjoy the evening as you shop local and listen to live music. Stop by and find our table to connect with other community members and young professionals.

Then, in October, be ready to join us for our second annual disc golf tournament. Hosted by one of our very own, Robert Kopp with Trivent, this event gets NYP members outside and into competition mode! Don’t miss out on this event. We welcome both players and spectators to cheer each other on.

We also continue our goal of providing items to those in need in our community. The Free Little Pantry box at Summer Memorial Church has been a valid asset. We ask people to: “Take what you need. Give what you can.” We continue to refill the items and toiletry items have been the biggest need. If you are willing to help stock or donate any items please reach out to the Newberry County Chamber of Commerce or send us an email at newberrycountyyp@gmail.com.

Interested in being a Newberry Young Professional or a member of our Board? Contact the Newberry County Chamber, visit us at www.nbyyp.com, or follow us on social media for more information. We will continue to strive to make Newberry County a better place to live, work, and grow.

Sarah Sprott is the treasurer of the Newberry Young Professionals.