Hello again, friends and readers. It has been a while since you have heard from me with the news on the small business front. If you are following other news, you will know that Newberry County has seen some new faces in recent months. Some are nationally known chain businesses, like Harbor Freight, Firehouse Subs, the new Huddle House, and other recent additions that residents have clamored for.

Some new local businesses have opened as residents realize their dreams. Other good news is the ongoing saga of “we’re still here” as the stalwarts in our small towns keep the doors open, perhaps with modified hours or days of service, but hanging in there for the long haul.

But, and there is always a “but,” beneath the good news is a steady and ongoing rumble about the shortage of workers. International companies have taken to billboards to recruit. Small companies post “we’re hiring” signs in the window. I spent some time during the Juneteenth festivities in downtown Newberry on Saturday, June 18, seeking workers for one of my clients here at the Newberry Area Small Business Development Centers. Part of our charter at the SBDC is to assist clients with their business challenges. I have had many conversations about workforce this year.

I have made some personal observations and read a zillion, well perhaps not that many, but lots of articles, news reports, scholarly research, and op-ed commentary on the topic of workforce. Following in no order of importance are things I have observed.

The COVID-19 pandemic was an abrupt and long-lasting disturbance to the economic landscape, like an earthquake or a tornado. It has left some businesses nearly unscathed, perhaps even better-off than before the spring of 2020. Other businesses have been shaken from their foundations and too badly damaged to rebuild, or perhaps just blown away, vanished without a trace.

I have seen such cases myself. I have known businesses that were able to switch quickly to different products or services and capitalize on the needs created by the pandemic. I know of many that are struggling to keep the doors open, and we have all seen the vacant signs of the empty storefronts that did not survive. And I believe that workers are like storm survivors.

Some are still working at their “old jobs,” following the same routines, earning their normal wages, wondering why everyone else seems so distraught. Others are still picking amongst the ruins, trying to see if their former career can be salvaged, and if not, then what? Some seem to have vanished from the workforce, possibly along with their former employers or perhaps never returning when it was deemed safe to return.

The businesses I work with are trying to figure out how to reach potential employees, what would it take to get their attention, what would make them come back to work or leave an “okay” kind of job for a new opportunity?

Many workers, I believe, found that the forced absence from the “rat race” gave them time to re-evaluate their lifestyle. They have decided that the work they did, and the demands it placed on them, the sacrifices required in terms of time with family, personal health, missed leisure activities, was not worth it. They have learned to enjoy a new, less hectic lifestyle, more rewarding than the salary they may have decided to forego.

Some workers suffered great loss of esteem when they lost their work. Some remain in a defeatist mode, unable to see that there are opportunities to learn a new trade, dust off some old skills, take up work in an unfamiliar field that could prove to be better than the job they had. I believe it will take one-on-one conversations to draw these workers back into the workforce. Posting of jobs on on-line boards or placing signs in windows will not draw these workers back to a job.

Another observation I have made is the disconnect between younger working-age people and older people trying to do the hiring. Younger would-be workers are digitally connected to a community that is not the brick-and-mortar community of the employers who need them. Understanding the younger candidate and their world is critical.

The digital-age job candidate wants a QR code on that sign in the window. These job candidates likely do not have a laptop or desktop computer. They do not have strong QWERTY-keyboard typing skills, so asking them to fill out an application is not going to work, unless it is brief and can be done on their phone. They are not particularly strong writers, if you expect full coherent sentences. They read in snippets and would never have made it this far in this article! They have learned to communicate using systems that create phrases, finish sentences, spell-check words.

These candidates do not seem to be particularly motivated by money. They like experiences. Is the job an employer is trying to fill being presented as a chance to experience something that appeals to this digital-generation worker? If it requires customer interaction, that will be problematic. These workers are not gifted in interpersonal skills. These folks communicate with text messages. They will text each other while in the same room! Talking out loud with someone is hard; asking them to talk to a shopper, a diner, a customer on the phone is downright scary.

My final observation is one of demographics. I will mention four issues. The first problem is that we as a nation have not reproduced at a rate that replaces the workers who are aging out of the labor force.

The second problem is that the newer laws and culture of the past couple of decades has left us with a huge cohort of disqualified workers, people who have a history of minor drug and other offences, some even with jail time, for infractions that would not affect their work capabilities at this time.

A third problem is the large number of younger workers who are not U.S. citizens. These young people came to this country as infants and small children. Because their parents arrived illegally, these potential workers do not have proper identification. They cannot get a driver’s license, so getting to work reliably each day is a risk. They cannot enter a social security number on a form, so they are shut out of any company that is of any size and is a stickler for HR compliance. These individuals cannot offer any sort of credential to a possible employer beyond a high school diploma and transcript that shows they are bright and capable. Even doing that places their family at risk. And, of course, one or both parents cannot legally participate in the labor force because of the lack of documents

The fourth demographic obstacle to solving the workforce issue is the subtle and unaddressed issue of cultural bias, wherein a hiring company might consider a candidate of a different ethnic group than they would normally hire, but believes, rightly or wrongly, that the new hire would not fit in or that their customers would not wish to deal with an employee who was “not like all the rest of our employees.”

For all the readers who are wondering what they can do, I can only suggest that you continue to support your local business with your patronage as well as your voices, that you speak with people you believe are looking for work, be supportive, encourage them, pass along leads, that you support the harried workers who serve you each day, and that you remain optimistic that things will get better.

Barbara Miller is the Business Consultant for the South Carolina Small Business Development Center in Newberry. She can be reached at Barbara.Miller@newberry.edu.