Our feelings rise and fall with different circumstances. We know what it is like to be angry one hour and smiling the next. Emotions are part of our personality and are God given.

God’s peace is not our feelings, but is anchored to His word. God’s word is eternal, an everlasting truth that can be counted on regardless of our emotions. Many times we may feel hopeless, but God’s word says our hope is sure and certain and we may feel powerless but we have all the strength we need in Him.

“The Lord will give strength unto his people; the Lord will bless his people with peace.” Psalm 27:1.

Sometimes we may feel lonely, but God’s word says He is with us always.

When we know God is in control, we have nothing to fear. We can give Him thanks in everything. Knowing He is arranging all things for our good. It’s hard to be thankful in tough times, it’s easy in the good times. But God says in all things give thanks.

“Giving thanks always for all things unto God and the Father in the name of our Lord Jesus Christ.” Ephesians 5:20.

Just remember salvation is not based on our feelings, but by faith.

