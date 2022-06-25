It has been a good five years.

Thank you to Newberry County and specifically the City of Newberry for being our home since 2017. Laura and I have settled into the community, bought a house, brought two amazing children into the world and learned a lot about small town (Southern) living.

It is with a bit of sentimentality I reflect on our time here, as we prepare to relocate to Omaha, Nebraska, which is much nearer to most of our family.

The community has been a great place to start a family, everyone has been welcoming and kind. I have joined social clubs and groups like Rotary, Lions and Newberry Young Professionals who have helped network and learn the area. I have also had the opportunity to serve on the board of impactful community organizations like The Living Hope Foundation and the Gallman School Project (Building Thriving Communities Foundation).

Through lucky timing, my time on those boards coincided with transformational works for both Living Hope and Gallman. The food pantry run by Living Hope was able to relocate to a centrally located building at 1830 Nance Street, from their out-of-town location at New Enoree Baptist Church. The Gallman Project, which had started out as an effort to save the historic Gallman High School from falling into disrepair, actually obtained the building from the School District of Newberry County and have begun work on funding the transition into a community center for the neighborhood and the county.

I was also honored to be selected as president-elect for the Rotary Club of Newberry, but unfortunately will not be able to serve in that role.

There are a number of other organizations and committees I have served with over my time in Newberry and listing them will surely omit a group that does honorable work. However, I was proud to help out with the Census 2020 group, various Newberry College programs (especially through my time at The Muller Center), City of Newberry events like Oktoberfest and Pork in the Park, The Prosperity Business Association, and committees and such within those and other groups.

The close-knit nature of Newberry allowed Laura and me to make a bit of an outsized impact in our relatively short time here, and we appreciate every opportunity that was afforded to us.

There are far too many individuals who have watched out for us and helped guide our time in Newberry and they will be missed. Many of them we met in our first couple months in town at EclipseFest in 2017.

To those who have employed me, specifically Champion Media (parent company of The Newberry Observer) and Newberry College (The Muller Center) thanks for taking a chance on a guy from the Midwest in South Carolina.

I started out in 2017 as an ad rep for The Observer, made headway in the community, but tried out something different for a year in 2019-20 by taking on the role of civic engagement coordinator at The Muller Center at Newberry College. The pandemic more or less shut down the position at the college and I found my way back to The Observer as publisher.

The experience from these jobs has been invaluable and I again thank you.

As publisher, I have sold advertising, reported on city and town councils, covered business openings and closings, attended ribbon cuttings, met politicians and generally enjoyed the experience that was granted to me. Hopefully, I was able to show how important it is to maintain local news coverage and the necessary place of a local newspaper in a small-ish rural community.

At The Muller Center I was able to implement a volunteer time tracking app that shows the impact of Newberry College’s student volunteers. The ambition of the students was motivating and showed what an asset Newberry College is to the community, I will miss the students I met there, as well.

I hope to re-visit The Center of the Universe for festivals or just to catch up, but know you all will be missed. My gratitude to Newberry is immense.

Andy Husk was the publisher of The Newberry Observer, reach him at 803-768-3117