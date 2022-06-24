When we ask something of God, we should have enough faith to believe that He is ready, willing and able to help us through anything we have to face. We should always have a repenting heart and a good relationship with Jesus.

We should never let our problems take control over us. When we’re faced to make decisions, do we pray and seek God’s will?

When we pray and ask God to help us, we should have faith to believe that He can and will, we just need to ask that His will be done. He knows us better than we know ourselves, and He knows what is best.

Each morning we should ask and accept God’s will for our lives. Soon we will discover we can trust Him for everything.

Mark 11: 22-24: “And Jesus answering said unto them, Have faith in God. For verily I say unto you, that whosoever shall say unto this mountain, Be thou removed, and be cast into the sea: and shall believe that these things which he saith shall come to pass: he shall have whatsoever he saith. Therefore I say unto you, What things soever ye desire, when ye pray, believe that ye receive them, and ye shall have them.”

“And all things whatsoever ye shall ask in prayer believing, ye shall receive.” Matthew 21: 22.

Jesus is the answer to everything, have faith to believe in Him.

