A song years ago had a line about “peace in pieces.” I never really understood that.

At the time, I figured it meant we get a little bit or a piece of peace, and then it’s interrupted or broken. Then we get a little more peace. And then it’s broken again, and so on.

I wonder, though, if I should have looked at it from a different perspective, maybe from the idea that there are many pieces to making peace. Maybe it’s not that there is one single fix, but that everyone has a small part to play or piece of the puzzle to fit in or bit of good to do.

Anglican bishop and Nobel prize winner Desmond Tutu said: “Do your little bit of good where you are; it’s those little bits of good, put together, that overwhelm the world.”

Volunteerism took a big hit during COVID. Some estimates say 93% fewer people engaged with their community as volunteers.

Here’s a jump start to getting re-involved in community volunteering and five great ideas on how to get involved (and make a difference!) in the Newberry community.

1. Be a tutor or mentor:

Even though school is letting out, lots of kids will be suffering through summer school or homework assist programs. Do them (and yourself) a favor and help them out. It’s amazing what an impact you can make in just a few hours! Call your local school or youth service organization to find out when and how you can get involved.

2. Attend community meetings:

While the idea of attending a community meeting might sound about as entertaining as a dentist appointment, they can actually be really great. You meet people who live around you, which comes in handy if you’re one of the many people who complain that your friends live too far away to hang out on a regular basis. Moreover, you really become familiar with what’s happening in your neighborhood and more than likely, you’ll gain a real sense of ownership of where you live. The more this happens, the better!

3. Clean up:

Picking up trash might not sound too appealing, but there are hundreds of parks and playgrounds around that could use some TLC. Often times, starting or joining a clean-up project can really transform a neighborhood, especially if you’re creating a safe place for kids to play or people to gather. If you want some ideas, call our local parks and recreation departments for locations that could use your help.

4. Serve at a food bank:

Manna House, GAAP, Living Hope and other food ministries serve our community, and chances are that they could use your help. Local food banks are some of the most important charities around and usually most dependent upon volunteers and donations.

5. Start a club or team:

If you’re complaining that there’s “not a ______ in my area,” take the initiative and start one yourself. There are probably at least a few others thinking the same thing. Whether it’s a sports team or interest group (like a book club or crafting night), your neighbors will appreciate someone stepping up and taking leadership of the group. Spend some time perusing social media to see if there are any local pages/groups and see if anything similar exists. If not, go for it!

7. Serve the elderly:

Elderly people are the backbone of the community but unfortunately, often the ones most looked over. It’s hard to imagine men and women in their 80s and 90s being in a nursing home with no family or friends to visit, but it happens. Contact some nursing homes or assisted living facilities in the area and see if there is someone there who could use a little of your time and attention. It’s amazing how much a short conversation or a game of checkers could lift in their day!

Getting involved in our community isn’t hard, and by offering a little piece of your time, you can make a big difference. And the best part? Volunteering is addicting and contagious, so once you start, you will probably want to keep doing it…and so will those around you!

Hugh Gray is the executive director at Westview Behavioral Health Services and can be reached at 803-276-5690.