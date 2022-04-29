God has given everyone an opportunity for salvation. Some accept this gift and some don’t. Some believe that Jesus gave His life that we could have life and some don’t believe. God loves everyone and His will is that everyone accept Him as their Saviour.

A lot of people have been taught they have to work for salvation. The Bible tells us in Ephesians 2:4-10: “But God, who is rich in mercy, for his great love wherewith he loved us, Even when we were dead in sins, hath quickened us together with Christ, (by grace ye are saved;) and hath raised us up together, and made us sit together in heavenly places in Christ Jesus.

That in the ages to come he might shew the exceeding riches of his grace in his kindness toward us through Christ Jesus. For by grace are ye saved through faith; and that not of yourselves: It is the gift of God: not of works, lest any man should boast. For we are his workmanship, created in Christ Jesus unto good works, which God hath before ordained that we should walk in them.”

The scriptures explain it, once we get saved, we will have a desire in our hearts to work for Jesus.

We should strive to show Christ in our everyday life. Not working for salvation, but working because we have salvation.

No one can make you accept this gift. It has to be accepted as freely as God has given it.

Patsy Lambert is from Whitmire. Her columns appear weekly in The Newberry Observer.