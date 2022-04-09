I have to confess an ignorance of crawdads. While I’ve eaten plenty at various events and restaurants like the old Ruff Brothers, my only real interaction with a crawdad was when I was about 17.

I worked on the family farm and was standing in the old country store that served as a hub and headquarters for the farm.

I looked through the door and saw this old weathered leather baseball crawling across the concrete pad by the gas tanks. I went out to check on this crawling baseball and realized it was a huge crawdad.

Because the upper midlands area has so much more rolling terrain than Allendale County, which has numerous Carolina Bays and counts speedbumps for elevation, I thought crawdads wouldn’t inhabit Newberry County.

This all changed one day at Margaret Hunter Park. My kids and I were standing by the creek on the Speer Street end of the park when I noticed two little eyes looking up at us. It was a crawdad. We chased that thing all the way downstream to the street crossing. Sloshing in the water, stirring up mud, losing the critter, then finding it again. To be honest, it may have been multiple crawdads we saw. And laughing all the while.

Parks are a great place to spend time. And being in a park can support your physical health as well as your mental/emotional health.

Spending 20 minutes in an park could make you happier, regardless of whether you are engaging in exercise or not, according to research from the University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB) and published in the International Journal of Environmental Health Research. A report from Nature.com shows that 120 minutes spent in natural restorative environments each week yields “consistently higher levels of both health and well-being.”

The UAB study looked at factors contributing to the improvement in a person’s feeling of wellbeing immediately after a short-term visit to a park. In addition, their level of physical activity was tracked by wearing an accelerometer during the park visit, according to the study abstract.

Results from the surveys showed a significant improvement in a feeling of well-being, affect, and life satisfaction scores. The duration of park visits was associated with well-being scores, and independently associated with the improvement in life satisfaction scores. The 20-minute threshold predicted the highest overall improvement in life satisfaction.

Parks have been recognized as key neighborhood places that provide residents with opportunities to experience nature and engage in various activities. Through contact with the natural environment and engagement in health-promoting or social and recreational activities in parks, users experience physical and mental health benefits such as stress reduction and recovery from mental fatigue, researchers say.

Research also shows that spending time in parks can benefit us physically.

The Robert Wood Johnson Foundation published comments from several leaders about the benefits of time in a park. Dr. Robert Zarr, MD, founder of DC Park Rx, said: “There’s good evidence that sitting or eating outdoors, even just touching a tree, has a measurable impact on your health. Exposure to sunlight is healing for medical and mental health reasons; upwards of 90 percent of Americans have vitamin D deficiency. (There is) a measurable impact on their blood pressure and stress. Kids with Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) do as well or better with outside play than they do with medication.”

Like Dr. Zarr, Dr. Christine Ashour, a family medicine physician, sees the attention-improving effect of nature as a method of treating kids with ADHD, and asthma as well. In general, she says, spending more time outdoors is linked to higher levels of concentration, creativity and improved mental clarity.”

Be on the watch for new initiative called Healthy Newberry which will promote using parks and events for good health.

So “park it” in a park, either as time alone or as time with family, and reap the rewards of our great local parks.

Hugh Gray is the executive director at Westview Behavioral Health Services and can be reached at 803-276-5690.