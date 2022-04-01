What kind of place would this be if we all would pattern our lives after Jesus Christ? If we are His children, that’s what we are supposed to do.

He went about doing good. When people mistreated Him, He didn’t revile against them, He just kept on doing good. He wanted His Father to be glorified through the things He was doing.

Sometimes we might get caught up in the things of the world and not do the right thing. That doesn’t mean that God doesn’t love us when we do wrong. We ask His forgiveness and He will forgive us.

A lot of people think when they get saved they never do any wrong. But Jesus is at the right hand of God making intercessions for us.

Salvation is a personal relationship with the Lord.

God will teach us something if we will listen and pay close attention to His Word. We will not stay babies in Christ, we will begin to grow.

It’s not our place to judge what others do.

“But why dost thou judge thy brother? Or why dost thou set at nought thy brother? For we all shall stand before the judgment seat of Christ.” Romans 14:10.

If each one of us will do what we know to do and let God be the judge, we will not find so many faults with others. God help us to not judge others.

Patsy Lambert is from Whitmire. Her columns appear weekly in The Newberry Observer.