March 16 is National SBDC Day. It is a good time to write about the SBDC, here in Newberry, in South Carolina and in the United States. Full disclosure: I have been employed by the South Carolina SBDC since March 2019.

SBDC is the short name for Small Business Development Centers. SBDC’s are a part of the Small Business Administration. The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) is a United States government agency that provides support to entrepreneurs and small businesses. And by small businesses, they include what you and I would consider pretty good-sized businesses, not just local entrepreneurs.

The SBA has at least one office in each U.S. state. In addition, the agency provides grants to support counseling partners, including approximately 900 Small Business Development Centers across the US.

South Carolina has 21 SBDC Centers and the grant funding is administered by Clemson, Winthrop, S.C. State and the University of South Carolina. Every Center “belongs” to one of four regions, generally near to the sponsoring school. The Newberry Office is part of the UofSC Region. In addition to the federal grant funding, your Newberry Office is supported by both Newberry County and the City of Newberry and hosted by Newberry College, which provides an office, internet and phone service.

How do your local SBDCs assist the communities that support them? Since I am your neighbor, I will take an informal approach to answering that question by walking you through a week in the life of an SBDC consultant.

Monday: check incoming emails, which means reading news about new business development in the U.S. and local area; what’s hot, what’s really cool, who is expanding their plant, who is opening a new store. Send a link to an interesting article to a local plumbing contractor client or a startup ecommerce business. Check social media for what my existing clients are doing; who has hired a new manager, who is introducing a new line of merchandise, who has bought an impressive new piece of equipment that they are showing off on Facebook, what events are being held by retailers or local groups. Meet with a client who needs to borrow money to handle the cash flow problem of her customers paying for orders once a month when she has to pay her suppliers every week. Schedule an appointment to meet with someone who wants to start a business and needs to know how to do that; forming an LLC, getting permits, finding someone to help with social media, leasing space.

Tuesday: Ahhh, the weekly phone conversation with my regional director. He is located in North Charleston, not just in the next office, but he is truly supportive. We talk about how many clients I am seeing and what sorts of businesses do they have. Who do I need to speak with, like a mayor, or a county councilperson, to spread the word about the SBDC. We discuss a client I am working with that is very close to being approved for a large loan that will allow them to expand their restaurant dining room. Can the RD help look over the numbers? Take calls from clients; answer quick questions, set times to meet with others, do some research for a client who needs to know more about selling the business to her daughter and son-in-law.

Wednesday. Every Wednesday begins with a Zoom. The one good thing to have come out of the pandemic is the astronomical expansion of Zoom use. Some Wednesdays I meet with all the folks in my region. If I have a client who wants to start a trucking dispatch company, about which I know virtually zero, I can ask my colleagues if they have experience to share, which helps my client get the best advice possible. And our regional training and marketing guru tells all of us about upcoming webinars, where he is posting that information, who is signing up. Anyone can sign up, most of the training is at no cost, and it is easy to do at www.scsbdc.com and click the training tab. Some are in-person sessions, but many are Zoom webinars. Can’t spare an hour mid-day? Not to worry, most are recorded and can be watched a week or so later via YouTube at home on your couch.

On alternate Wednesdays I meet with every consultant around the state. I have access to the brightest brains around. Most consultants have run their own business, many are former bankers, some teach, some came from jobs in manufacturing or other industries. And our state director knows what is coming down from national and state governments that will impact South Carolina small businesses.

Thursday: Meet with a client who has a dump truck. The client signed up with the SBDC because he needed assistance with doing all the things necessary to be able to do business with the government. This process is often called getting registered in SAM. After a few months and much anguish navigating the online process, he was certified and began learning how to win contracts to provide the services he offers. Today’s meeting was to discuss his news — he was awarded a contract with the county to clear brush from the highway right-of-way for several miles nearby. Winning the contract is only the beginning. It is a five-year contract, with each successive year contingent on performance of the year just completed. And he will need more equipment to deliver on his promise. How can he finance the equipment, is the contract valuable when asking for a loan? So many questions. Usually, I work only four days a week as a part-time consultant. I would wrap up the week with completing my time sheet and a report to the state office on what clients I have met with, the business we discussed, and where are we headed next. But not always.

Friday fun-day: A client meeting at their place of business. This is an agricultural business, small farm-stand type of operation selling eggs and some baked goods. We are going to talk about applying for a USDA value-added producer grant, funds that can be uses to increase the farm income by adding to the products already being marketed. I end my week with a drive in the beautiful Newberry countryside while helping a hard-working farmer grow their business.

These clients are typical, but imaginary clients. I work with real people. We at the SBDC are bound by confidentiality agreements. We hear financial information, employee issues, personal trauma. We are supportive, knowledgeable and when necessary, brutally honest. And except for the occasional training series when we hire a certified instructor and/or provide expensive take-home materials, all of our consulting services are at no cost to the client. As I often remind my new clients, if they have been paying federal income taxes, they have already paid for my help. Does your small business need help? www.wcwbdc.com and click on “Sign Up for Consulting.”

Barbara Miller is the Business Consultant for the South Carolina Small Business Development Center in Newberry. She can be reached at Barbara.Miller@newberry.edu.