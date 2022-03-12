As I write, the crisis in Ukraine continues unabated. By the time this article is published, it’s impossible to say where it will have led. I hope it works out well, but as always with such events, it’s anybody’s guess. Even the key players can’t say for sure – not even those who initiated them.

But perhaps it’s useful to place such events in context. I’ve lived through a few of them, and although I’m hardly a historian or diplomat or military professional, I’ve had some contact with them a bit closer than many. I’d like to offer some insights. British writer Rudyard Kipling spoke of “The Great Game.” He was speaking specifically of the rivalry between the British empire and Russia under the Czars in the late 19th century. But the game, the rivalry, has been going on for millennia. Egypt vs. the Hittites, Athens vs. Troy, Alexander the Great vs. the Persians, Rome vs. Carthage, England vs. France, England vs. the Spanish, so on down the line, with a lot of side games going on at the same. We’ve been at it for most of human history. Sometimes it seems like it’s what we do best, often to the exclusion of real progress.

By some quirk of fate, I found myself serving with the Air Force in Berlin in the early 1960s. At that time, Germany was divided into East and West. Berlin, the capital of Germany before WWII, was deep within the eastern part of Germany, and it too was divided into East and West. The Allied forces, Britain, France, and the U.S. occupied sectors in West Berlin, while the Soviets occupied East Berlin. The agreement for such a division was decided at the Potsdam Conference in 1945 after the surrender of Germany. President Harry Truman represented the U.S., Prime Minister Clement Atlee represented the United Kingdom, and Joseph Stalin represented the Soviet Union. The French declined participation.

West Berlin was a thorn in the side of the Soviets and the East German communist state. From the start, there was tension between the two sides: the Soviets resented Allied presence so deep within their area of control, and the contrast between life in the east and the west was a constant reminder of the differences between the two competing systems.

In June 1948, Stalin decided it was time to force the Allies from Berlin. The Soviets closed down all rail, road, and water access to Allied-controlled areas of Berlin. The only access left to the Allies was by air, and for 11 months they delivered food, coal, and other supplies, even candy for the children, to Berlin on transport aircraft. It was likely not the first provocation by the Soviets, but it was the first to reach crisis point. Eventually, the Soviets gave up and opened the roads, rivers, and canals to traffic from the West.

An interesting side note to this incident: When the Soviets blockaded Berlin, President Truman sent a squadron of B-29 bombers to England. B-29s were the type of aircraft that dropped atomic bombs on Japan. Now, only a few B-29s were capable of carrying A bombs – but Stalin couldn’t tell which could and couldn’t deliver nukes. It may or may not have been helpful in convincing Stalin to back off, but it was a clear message that the U.S. was intent on protecting its interests in Berlin.

Other confrontations followed. They became a regular happening in Berlin. The city was, as the writers say, “a hotbed of intrigue and conspiracy.” When I arrived in Berlin in November 1962, The Wall had been up for over a year. It was intended to stop the outflow of skilled workers that was severely impacting the East German economy. I was assigned to an intelligence squadron at Tempelhof Airport. Many of the people there when I arrived had been in Berlin when Soviet tanks rolled up to the dividing line between East and West Berlin and workers started construction on The Wall. No one on our side knew exactly what the Soviets would do and where they would stop. I was told that when the incident started, our squadron was issued weapons and ammunition in case there was a move by Soviet forces on Allied military installations. By the way, while I was on my way to Berlin, the Cuban Missile Crisis took place. The U.S. and the USSR stood toe to toe on the precipice of nuclear Armageddon. Fortunately, cooler heads prevailed and the world continued on. My squadron in Berlin was assigned to monitor communications of the Soviet, East German, and Polish air forces. Our technicians and language specialists were on duty 24/7, constantly watching and listening for every electronic signal coming from those forces. Our task was to create a picture of the disposition and strengths of those forces, watch for signs of impending actions, and alert higher authorities of our findings. As such, we were witnesses to incidents involving aircraft in the skies around Berlin and beyond. On January 28, 1964, an unarmed T-39 USAF aircraft was shot down while on a training mission over Erfurt, East Germany, by a Soviet MiG-19 jet fighter. Because Erfurt was closer to one of our sister squadrons in West Germany, the incident was in their area of coverage, but our people in Berlin could hear the Soviet pilots as well. That incident made a deep impression on those of us in our Berlin squadron, because the T-39 wreckage was brought into a Tempelhof Airport hangar on flatbed trucks. For about a week we saw that wreckage on our way to and from our squadron location. That shootdown was not an isolated incident. Ever since the end of WWII, the Soviets made a habit of shooting down aircraft that violated what they considered their airspace. A Google search on “Soviet shootdowns” lists various incidents in which Soviet fighters fired on and destroyed aircraft, many of which were unarmed. On September 2, 1958, a U.S. Air Force C-130 reconnaissance aircraft strayed over Soviet Armenia. Soviet MiG-17 pilots shot the plane down, and the 17 crewmen aboard apparently perished. A transcript and a recording of the Soviet pilots in that shootdown is available in that Google search.

Perhaps the worst such incident was the shootdown of Korean Airlines flight KAL 007 on September 1, 1983. In that incident, a Soviet fighter pilot shot down a Korean civilian airliner that had strayed over Soviet territory and was mistaken for a U.S. Air Force reconnaissance plane that is in the area at the time. It was nighttime, and the Soviet pilot couldn’t see details on his target. However, a general on the ground insisted that the plane be brought down. All on board were lost.

The worst incident during my time in Berlin was when the Soviets decided to block a U.S. Army convoy from entering Berlin. Tensions grew very high, and our squadron commanders considered activating the squadron defense team and once again distributing weapons and ammunition. Years later, here in Newberry, I met a man who had been in that Army convoy.

He said, “I was a captain in an artillery company in that convoy. We had our tubes unhitched and aimed straight at the Soviet tanks. All we had to do was load a round and pull the lanyard, and that would have been the start of God knows what.”

That incident and others never made the news here in the U.S. They became so common that they were often overshadowed by other events. Other flash points, like the 38th Parallel dividing South and North Korea, also have incidents so often they go unreported unless they’re really serious. My point in reporting these incidents is that such confrontations and provocations were all part of Kipling’s “The Great Game.” Again, he was speaking specifically of the rivalry between the British empire and Russia under the Czars in the late 19th century. Those two rivals are gone, but the game continues, as it has for millennia. This time, we’re at the table, so is China, and there are reports that Putin’s problem is that he feels left out and wants to be recognized as a player. Lately, though the stakes involve nuclear weapons if things go really sour.

You’d think that after 5,000 or so years of civilization, we’d have learned better.

John Sukovich is a Newberry County resident and a retired professor of business and other IT courses from Midlands Technical College.