After a year filled with uncertainty, we are excited to hit the ground running in 2022 with a lot of fun events planned! Newberry Young Professionals (NYP) is an organization for anyone ages 21-40 who lives, works, or plays in Newberry County. Our organization is a place for members to come together for community involvement, professional development and to have fun and socialize.

One of our community projects that we just started at Summer Memorial Lutheran Church in the Mollohon community is The Little Free Pantry. The Little Free Pantry is a project aimed at helping to combat food and other essential item scarcities in the county. Community members can drop off items at the box to help contribute to the cause and anyone in need can pick up canned goods and other basic supplies. Another community project that will be taking place in the fall is the HUGS Drive. This initiative focuses on collecting hats, underwear, gloves and socks for children in the School District of Newberry County.

While NYP is seeking to improve our community through engagement and service opportunities, we also have a variety of fun social events planned. This year, we will be hosting events in February, April, June, August, October and November. Our April event will be a social at Half Full. Be on the lookout on our social media for the exact date and time. We would love to see you there! We will also be hosting an ice cream social in June that we hope will be a wonderful family-friendly event. It will be a great time to hang out and connect with other young professionals in the community.

Later in the year we will once again be hosting a disc golf tournament. It was a big hit last year and we are hoping to repeat that success again this year. We will be posting all of the details and how you can register on our social media platforms as the date gets closer, so make sure you stay tuned for that.

We have both been members of NYP for a little over a year and this year we have the privilege of serving on the NYP Board of Directors. We are excited to meet new people and be more involved in the community while helping the organization’s goal of growing membership.

If you or someone you know is interested in joining, please visit our website at newberrycountychamber.com and click on the “Learn More” button under NYP. There you can fill out the membership form. Membership dues are $30 per year and help cover the cost of the events. We can also be reached by email at newberrycountyyp@gmail.com, so please feel free to reach out with any questions. And lastly, make sure you follow us on Facebook (Newberry County Young Professionals) and Instagram (@newberryyp) to stay up to date on all of the events and activities that we have going on.

It is going to be a great year and we hope that you join us for all of the fun!

Jeb Drum and Sarah Nichols are NYP Board of Directors members.