An old joke tells about a young boy who wakes up Christmas morning and, instead of gifts under the tree, finds a pile of “horse apples.” Excitedly he begins shoveling through it, telling his bewildered parents: “There’s got to be a pony in here somewhere!”

There are many tools we can give our children to help them succeed in life: a solid education, a healthy diet, a secure environment, a sense of self-esteem, thinking skills, and so on.

One important skill we can teach them is to maintain a positive attitude. With a positive attitude, the sky’s the limit. Optimism helps them realize they can overcome obstacles to achieve anything they want.

Such a mindset is also physically and mentally beneficial. If they don’t let difficulties stop them, they’ll have less stress and depression throughout their lives, and enjoy better overall health.

Harvard researcher Shawn Achor teaches the tenet, “simply believing change is possible makes change possible.”

This doesn’t mean they never feel sad, frustrated or even discouraged, but it can help keep them from feeling hopeless when they encounter the challenges life throws at them.

The Florida Family Partnership promotes five tips for building more positive attitudes in children

First, be a good role model. Kids emulate their parents’ behavior. If they see you bouncing back from setbacks, they’ll learn to do the same. The more optimistic a parent, the better a child understands the principles of positive thinking.

Second, help them see a way around obstacles. When something doesn’t work out as planned, encourage them to brainstorm other ways to approach the problem or to reach their goal. Support their own problem-solving ability.

Third, let them know that negative reactions are okay when it’s appropriate. Having a positive attitude doesn’t mean burying legitimate feelings, but acknowledging them, and then finding a way to move on.

Fourth, teach constructive reframing. If a child declares she’s lousy at sports, suggest that she simply needs more practice and that if excelling at sports is important to her, she’ll eventually master the necessary skills. Demonstrate how you can reframe the negative situation by saying: “If we dwell on the fact your arm hurts, it is going to make us miserable. Why don’t we think of all the cool things we can do with the cast?” This reframing technique helps foster resilience in a child.

Lastly, encourage positive self-talk. Words have power, so offer a few affirmations they can repeat until they become second nature:

• “I am worthy of good things.”

• “I can achieve anything I set my mind to.”

• “There’s a way around this challenge.”

• “Things will work out in the long run.”

Some might say that children don’t have the cognitive maturity to grasp the concept of positive thinking. However, Dr. Christi Bamford, developmental psychologist and assistant professor at Jacksonville University, did a study involving 90 children from five to 10 years old. The study showed children as young as five can understand the principles of positive-thinking: a positive thought makes you feel better and a negative thought makes you feel worse.

And not only do kids benefit from positive attitudes in the short term, there are also long-term benefits, as well. Positive attitudes build resilience in youth.

Resilience is the ability to ‘bounce back’ during or after difficult times and get back to feeling as good as before.

It’s also the ability to keep thriving by adapting to difficult circumstances that you can’t change. In fact, when you’re resilient, you can often learn from difficult situations.

Developing resiliency is important for preventing initial substance use/misuse for youth, because several traits found in resilient children such as high self-esteem, empathy, help-seeking, and self-awareness are also factors that deter children from engaging in harmful substances like tobacco, marijuana and alcohol. Research shows that resiliency is related to lower levels of initial substance use, fewer problems with alcohol, and better working memory.

The old adage, “what you think, you become” seems to be proven. So work on positivity with the children you care about, and they will become more than they think they can be.

Hugh Gray is the executive director at Westview Behavioral Health Services and can be reached at 803-276-5690.