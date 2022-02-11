As we all know, there are many different kinds of love. There is the love for our spouses that we want to spend most of our time with them, sharing and caring for each other. The love for our children is a love to nourish and take care of them. There is a love for our parents and grandparents that shows respect.

There is a love for a friend or neighbor that we will have a concern for them and their well-being. Jesus teaches us to even love our enemies. This love is agape love.

“Ye have heard that it hath been said, Thou shalt love thy neighbor, and hate thine enemy. But I say unto you, love your enemies, bless them that curse you, do good to them that hate you, and pray for them which despitefully use you, and persecute you: That ye may be the children of your father which is in heaven: for he maketh his sun to rise on the evil and on the good, and sendeth rain on the just and on the unjust.” Matthew 5:43-46.

The way we have this agape love is to be born again. Within ourselves, we cannot love the people who hurt us or treat us badly, but with Christ living in us, we can love them no matter what they say or do to us.

God expects His children to be different. He wants us to love all people. Let us never forget the kind of love God has for us.

Patsy Lambert is from Whitmire. Her columns appear weekly in The Newberry Observer.